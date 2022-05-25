NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Ukrainian Refugee Is Sharing More Things He Finds Strange About Canada & LOL Fair Enough

"Please tell me that Hawaiian pizza in Canada does not go with ham instead of chicken." 🍍

A newcomer to Canada has been racking up thousands of views by documenting all of his discoveries about the country on TikTok, and he's had some hilarious observations.

"I guess you can call us Ukrainian refugees. Now in Canada," says the profile for the @newcanadians account which is run by a man named Semion.

In his latest video, he described a trip to Toronto.

"First of all, it is amazing, huge city, huge downtown with all these skyscrapers," he shared. "It was a day when Blue Jays played so the atmosphere, fans everywhere, everyone's happy, it was amazing."

But he couldn't quite seem to relax due to one thing.

"You imagine yourself in a country where it is legal to murder someone? That's how I felt with smell of weed everywhere," he explained. "Cause you know. It's illegal in Ukraine. Very weird."

He also recently dove into a contentious topic: Hawaiian pizza.

When he went to order his favourite kind of pie, he wanted to make sure he'd be getting pineapple and chicken, which is apparently the way Hawaiian pizza is done in Ukraine.

"They're like, 'Chicken? What do you mean?'" he said of the experience with the store before they informed him that it's ham that goes on that particular kind of pizza.

"Please tell me that Hawaiian pizza in Canada does not go with ham instead of chicken," he pleaded with a perturbed-looking facial expression.

"I'm gonna buy tickets back home," he said. "No, no. I cannot take that."

And lastly, he made a video on a good old Canadian staple: being nice.

"Guys, thank you very much. So many welcoming and supporting messages and comments," Semion said. "This is really unexpected."

He went on to explain a bit more about his situation, saying that his family of six recently moved to the country and that it was pretty hard but that people have been very kind to them.

"If you're Canadian, you should be proud of your people because the amount of support we receive is just amazing. Totally undeserved," he shared.

"And this is actually probably another thing that is really surprising is how good and welcoming and nice Canadians are. Thank you."

Loading...