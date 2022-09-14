Ryan Reynolds Filmed An Intimate Medical Procedure & It's All For A Great Cause (VIDEO)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are letting the public in on a rather delicate area, and it's all for a very important cause.
On Monday, September 12, the co-owners of Wrexham AFC revealed that due to losing a bet over learning to speak Welsh, Reynolds would be sharing a video of himself getting a colonoscopy, which is a procedure that becomes a routine part of health screening when an individual turns 45.
"It's a simple step that could literally — and I mean literally — save your life," Reynolds said as the video slipped to him entering the hospital.
"I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared," the Canadian celeb admitted. "It's not every day you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives."
"Going up," said the elevator, to which Reynolds cheekily responded, "Going in."
"That's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a*s," he shared.
"It's stunningly effective," said Reynolds' doctor, who also told him the procedure would take about 30 minutes.
After the colonoscopy, Dr. Lapook said that due to Reynolds' excellent prep for the procedure, he was able to find an "extremely subtle polyp" on the right side of the actor's colon.
"This was potentially lifesaving for you," said the doctor. "I'm not kidding. I'm not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this — you had no symptoms."
"Thank you for pushing me to do this," said Reynolds.
Later, as the doctor examined the polyp he removed, he excitedly explained his findings.
"You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems," Dr. Lapook said. "This saves lives, pure and simple."
Next up, McElhenney shared footage of himself getting the procedure and had an interesting way of looking at things.
"I figure I can't go wrong in terms of comparing myself to Ryan," the actor explained. "They either find nothing and that means my colon was cleaner than his, or they find a polyp and it's either bigger than his which is awesome. Or it's smaller than his, which means I have less of an opportunity to have cancer. Either way I win."
After the colonoscopy, it was revealed that he in fact had three small polyps, which the doctor removed.
In terms of prevention, the doctor said that the most important thing is screening and surveillance.
"A colonoscopy test is the gold standard test for the prevention of colon cancer," he explained. "So we think that colon cancer is a 100% preventable disease if healthy people get their periodic tests."
If Ryan and Rob can do it while being filmed, surely it isn't so bad!