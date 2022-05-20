George W. Bush Accidentally Condemned The 'Invasion Of Iraq' Instead Of Ukraine (VIDEO)
He said it was "unjustified and brutal."
Former U.S. President George W. Bush may have been more honest than he intended during a recent speech in Dallas, where he tried to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and accidentally blasted his own invasion of Iraq.
The former president often made headlines for his verbal gaffes when he was in the White House, and that old habit came back to haunt him during a speech this week.
Bush was trying to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Instead, he condemned “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”
In case you don't remember, that one man was Bush.
You could see the moment of instant regret pass over his face as he said it. Then he chuckled and corrected himself. “I mean of Ukraine.”
Under his breath, he added “Iraq too," seemingly admitting that there was something off about his own move to attack the country in 2003.
The blunder caused the audience to laugh, after which Bush said “75,” blaming his old age for the mix-up.
A clip of the moment was uploaded to Twitter by Micheal Williams, a journalist for the Dallas News, and it’s already amassed 25.3 million views and plenty of reactions from people.
Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine. \n\nHe tried referencing what he described as the \u201cwholly unjustified and brutal invasion\u201d \u2014 but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE— Michael Williams (@Michael Williams) 1652918774
Bush made the slip up while addressing the audience about Russian politics.
“Russian elections are rigged, political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” said Bush, before accidentally condemning his invasion instead of Putin's.
Bush launched the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, claiming at the time that it was necessary because the country had obtained weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). The U.S. toppled Saddam Hussein's government but never found proof of those WMDs, and years later, Bush blamed the error on "flawed" intelligence.
The invasion is said to have caused more than 200,000 violent civilian deaths while destabilizing the country, leaving it open to the rise of the Islamic State.
Since Bush's accidental admission, many people on Twitter have jumped in to share their own opinions about it.
Andrew Stroehlein, the European Media Director for the Human Rights Watch, retweeted Bush's gaffe and called it the “Freudian slip of the century.”
Freudian slip of the century\u2026 \n\nFormer US President George. W Bush denounces the \u201cwholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq\u2026 I mean Ukraine.\u201dpic.twitter.com/KNlUwQnWQQ— Andrew Stroehlein (@Andrew Stroehlein) 1652938102
The Plebs, a famous duo on YouTube, also retweeted the clip and said: “Never said this before about George Bush, but I agree.”
Never said this before about George Bush but I agreehttps://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1527092111195226114\u00a0\u2026— The Serfs (@The Serfs) 1652922990
The Gravel Institute, a popular YouTube history channel, also chimed in and retweeted the clip with the caption saying: “For the first time ever, George Bush is right: George Bush did in fact, launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”
For the first time ever, George Bush is right: George Bush did in fact launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1527092111195226114\u00a0\u2026— Gravel Institute (@Gravel Institute) 1652923164
Putin used some of the same talking points as Bush when he launched the invasion of Ukraine, saying that the country might have dangerous weapons of mass destruction that pose a threat to Russia's people.