Kamala Harris Just Became The First Woman To Act As US President & It Lasted 85 Minutes

We see you, acting President Harris 👀

Kamala Harris Just Became The First Woman To Act As US President & It Lasted 85 Minutes
@kamalaharris | Instagram, @vp | Instagram

For the first time ever, a woman held presidential power in the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly became the acting president of the U.S. on Friday while President Joe Biden underwent a colonoscopy.

Biden went in for his first physical as president on Friday morning, and the soon-to-be 79-year-old had to go under anesthesia during the visit.

Biden officially transferred his power to Harris during the procedure.

It's not unusual for a president to put his V.P. in charge while under anesthesia; George W. Bush did it several times during his presidency, CNN reports.

However, this time was special because Harris is the first woman to hold presidential power.

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday morning.

Harris held the presidency for 85 minutes, CNN reports.

However, it was enough to get people talking about the title.

Biden was back in charge before noon and the results of his physical are expected to be released later in the day.

