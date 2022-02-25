Sections

Ketanji Brown Jackson Just Became The First Black Woman Nominated To The US Supreme Court

She called this in her high school yearbook!

Global Staff Writer
​Ketanji Brown Jackson and President Joe Biden. Right: Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The White House | YouTube

Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a move that's been 233 years in the making.

U.S. President Joe Biden selected Jackson to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal-leading justice who is set to retire in June.

"For too long, our government, our court hasn't looked like America," Biden said while introducing Jackson at the White House on Friday, BBC reports. "I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talent and greatness of our nation."

If confirmed, Jackson would become the 116th associate justice on the top court and the first one ever to serve as a federal public defender prior to that. Congress must give the OK before it all becomes official.

For over 200 years, the Supreme Court has been overwhelmingly composed of white men, so seeing a Black woman join the court is a massive moment not only for Black Americans but also for women.

Jackson seemed to hint at something like this way back in 1988, according to her old high school yearbook.

"I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment," she wrote at the time.

Jackson has two degrees from Harvard University and served as a public defender before she became a judge. She currently serves on the DC circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Since the news broke, many prominent political figures have applauded the move online.


Most notably, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter the congratulate the judge for her nomination.

"Judge Jackson has already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her confirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to be," said his tweet.

Despite their differing political backgrounds, even Republican Paul Ryan congratulated Jackson for the nomination.

"Janna and I are incredibly happy for Ketanji and her entire family. Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji's intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal."

There have only been two Black men on the top court to date.

