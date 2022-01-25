Joe Biden Called A Fox Reporter A 'Stupid SOB' & The Moment Was Caught On Mic
Biden really didn't like a certain question 🤬
Don't ask Joe Biden questions he doesn't like because you might just get cussed out by the President of the United States.
During a "really important" meeting that Biden held at the White House on Monday, the president seemed to lose his temper with a Fox News reporter, whom he called a "stupid son of a b----."
The journalist, Peter Doocy, had asked Biden an economy question after the meeting. "Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?" he said.
And boy, did that set Biden off.
"No, it's a great asset… More inflation," he said sarcastically. "What a stupid son of a b----."
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a 'stupid son of a bitch' when pressed about inflation at a White House eventpic.twitter.com/OfsSBsXseO— Reuters (@Reuters) 1643068800
Even before losing his temper and swearing at the reporter, you could tell Biden was already getting annoyed by the questions being asked of him.“The only reason I don’t like doing this is you never report on why I called the meeting. This is really important,” he said, referring to a recent meeting he had with a group of European leaders.
It's unclear if Biden intended for his comment to be heard, but he was sitting right in front of the mic that he used for the chat.
It's possible that he thought his mic was not on anymore or that he made the comment under his breath, but of course, he said what he said, and it looks like he meant it.
Doocy didn't even hear the president's comments because of all the commotion and was only made aware of what had happened when other journalists informed him.
Apparently, the president acknowledged his shortcoming and approached Doocy an hour later. "It's nothing personal, pal," Biden told Doocy, according to CBS News.
"He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call," said Doocy.