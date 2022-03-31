Caitlyn Jenner Has Been Hired By Fox News As A Contributor & 'Will Offer Commentary'
Her first appearance is tonight.
Caitlyn Jenner is going to be an official contributor at Fox News and is set to make her first appearance on Thursday night, on Hannity.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Olympic gold medalist has been signed by Fox News Media and is now going to be on the Fox News Channel and its other media platforms.
The media company said in a press release on Thursday that Jenner "will offer commentary and analysis."
The CEO of Fox News Media, Suzanne Scott, said: "Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”
Jenner said in the release: "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."
The release added that Jenner is the author of a bestselling book, was the star of "I Am Cait from 2015-2016, a series based on her journey as a trans woman," and recognized her involvement in politics.
Jenner recently ran as a candidate for the Governor of California but was not successful.
An article from Fox News about the announcement said that Jenner has emerged as "arguably the most influential transgender woman in the world."
It added that "her ties to the GOP have often irked other members of the LGBTQ+ community. Jenner has previously said she faced more backlash admitting she was a Republican than she did when she publicly joined the transgender community."
Jenner's first appearance on Fox News since being signed is going to air at 9 p.m. ET, on Thursday, March 31.