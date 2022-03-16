Jagmeet Singh Has A Personal Message For 'Putin The Tyrant' After Getting Banned From Russia
Justin Trudeau and hundreds of other Canadians have also been added to Russia's "black list."
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has released a personal message to Vladimir Putin, whom he called a "tyrant" after being banned from Russia along with other Canadian government officials.
On March 15, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in the House of Commons, hundreds of Canadians were added to Russia's "black list."
Russia's foreign ministry shared the list, which includes the leaders of every major Canadian political party, along with almost every sitting member of Canada's parliament.
A day after this measure was announced, Singh shared in a tweet that he had learned he was on the list and banned from Russia for being in opposition to Putin's "imperialist war."
"Here is my message to Putin the tyrant," Singh said. "Stop the war. Leave Ukraine."
It has come to my attention that Putin has banned me from Russia for opposing his imperialist war.\n\nHere is my message to Putin the tyrant.\n\nStop the war. Leave Ukraine.— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1647440103
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are also on the black list, along with other Canadian politicians. They were also the only ones specifically called out by name in the tweet from Russia's foreign ministry announcing the ban.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand, Singh and all of the others who have been added to the list are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation effective immediately.
A statement from Russia said the move is retaliation for "Russophobic" moves made by Canada, including sanctions on the top government officials.
Like Singh, other politicians who have been added to the black list have also spoken out about it, including Joly and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.
Just a week before this happened, Canada was placed on Russia's "unfriendly countries" list following the invasion of Ukraine.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.