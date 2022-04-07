Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russia ukraine

The UN Just Suspended Russia From Its Human Rights Council Over 'Gross' Abuses In Ukraine

G7 leaders also ripped Putin for "atrocities" in Bucha.

Global Staff Writer
Putin. Right: UN General Assembly.

Putin. Right: UN General Assembly.

KremlinRussia_E | Twitter, United Nations | Youtube

Russia has been temporarily booted out of the UN Human Rights Council because of its actions in Ukraine, and G7 members couldn't agree more.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council, amid reports that Russian soldiers are targeting civilians and committing other war crimes in Ukraine.

According to a draft of the resolution, Russia's "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" and "violations of international humanitarian law" in Ukraine have been a source of "grave concern."

Of the 175 members of the UN General Assembly, 93 voted in favour of suspending Russia, while 24 voted against and 58 refused to vote.

The vote comes as gruesome photos and stories continue to emerge from Bucha, a Ukrainian town where Russian soldiers allegedly tortured and executed civilians in all sorts of brutal ways before leaving them in the streets.

Russia's deputy ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin, claims that Russia withdrew from the council before the vote, the Associated Press reports.

Now that Russia has been suspended from the council, the UN can launch a review on the situation to determine whether more punishment is necessary, reported CNN.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN that Russia "doesn't deserve to be on the Human Right Council."

"Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose, whose very purpose, is to promote respect for human rights. Not only is it the height of hypocrisy; it is dangerous," she said.

"Every day, we see more and more how little Russia respects human rights," she added. "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council hurts the Council's credibility. It undermines the entire UN, and it is just plain wrong."

The decision comes on the same day that G7 leaders blasted Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, in a joint statement. The group, which includes the U.S. and Canada, collectively condemned "in the strongest terms the appalling atrocities by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns."

The G7 leaders also promised more steps to punish Russia for the "murder of civilians and non-combatants," which is "categorically prohibited under international humanitarian law."

The G7 leaders added that they "continue to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...