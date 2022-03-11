A TikToker Fled Ukraine & She Filmed The Heartbreaking Moment When She Left Her Dad Behind
Men aren't allowed to run from Russia 😭
TikTok users have been in tears this week over a 19-year-old who escaped from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after she filmed the crushing moment when she had to leave her dad behind.
The heartbreaking video from Diana Totok shows the moment when she, her sister and her mom said goodbye to her dad, who had to stay behind because Ukraine banned men from leaving.
The women entered Romania after the video, leaving Totok's dad behind in Ukraine to help others fight the Russians.
"Saying goodbye to my dad at the border with Romania," says the video, with the caption "Thank you to Romania."
More than 20 million people have watched the tearful moment to date.
Toktok says she fled Ukraine with her mom and sister by train, and she doesn't know if she'll ever see her dad again.
The Guardian reports that Ukraine’s new wartime laws prohibit most men from leaving amid the fight with Russia.
But Totok's dad promised his family that they "would meet again soon," The Guardian reports.
Since their farewells, Toktok has posted a video on TikTok of herself talking to her dad, who is a pastor, and he is seen smiling through the phone screen. The video has since gotten more than 900,000 views, along with others where she tells friends and family she will see them "when the war ends."
"He's probably so happy and relieved knowing you're safe," commented @adrian_08022, to which she responded, "He actually is."
Another user said: "My heart breaks💔 Sending love from Norway❤️🩹🇺🇦🇳🇴."
"People don’t deserve this! 😔 Stay strong! ♥️," said another user.
The teenager, who a few weeks ago was posting random dance videos, didn't know her posts would rack up millions of views.
She told the Guardian that she knew her new videos would be historical and that looking at the Russian invasion of her Ukraine through a lens has been one of her coping mechanisms.
"It feels just like a horror movie, and I don’t know, filming is just one of the ways I can just put everything that’s going on my mind, [...] in order," she said.