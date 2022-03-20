The Street By Toronto's Russian Consulate Was Just Renamed In Support Of Ukraine (PHOTOS)
The honorary name change aims to show "Toronto’s solidarity with Ukraine."
The area in front of the Russian Consulate in Toronto has been unofficially renamed "Free Ukraine Square" by the city, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.
First announced on March 9 by Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow, the site was finally unveiled the morning of Sunday, March 20 by the city's mayor, John Tory.
The "Free Ukraine Square" — which was launched in cooperation with the Toronto branch of Ukrainian Canadian Congress — will run from Yonge Street and Avoca Street on St. Clair Avenue, right in front of the Russian Federation's Toronto consulate.
In a statement announcing the change, John Tory said that "this area will now be called 'Free Ukraine Square' on an honourary basis - serving as a symbol of Toronto’s solidarity with Ukraine and Canadian-Ukrainians."
Today we unveiled \u201cFree Ukraine\u201d signs along the front of the Russian Consulate on St. Clair Avenue.\n\nThis area will now be called \u201cFree Ukraine Square\u201d on an honourary basis - serving as a symbol of Toronto\u2019s solidarity with Ukraine and Canadian-Ukrainians.pic.twitter.com/FGOZlbVcYB— John Tory (@John Tory) 1647784384
According to Global News, this area in front of the consulate will soon sport many street signs that have the message "Free Ukraine."
“We are working with city staff now to add these signs as soon as possible as another important gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said the Toronto mayor.
Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Moving forward, St. Clair Ave (between Yonge and Avoca- in front of the Russian Consulate) will now be known as \u201cFree Ukraine Square\u201d. I\u2019m working with \u2066@UCCToronto\u2069 and Mayor \u2066@JohnTory\u2069 on this honorary renaming.pic.twitter.com/KhYBDhL2bj— Josh Matlow (@Josh Matlow) 1646837451
Councillor Matlow, who represents the area the square is located in, stated in a tweet that "Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine."
This isn't the first show of support in Toronto. City Hall has put up a Ukrainian flag, plus on February 25, the entire downtown was lit up in solidarity. There was also a massive parade in support of the nation, and City Hall was lit up with blue and yellow, the nation's official colours.
These shows of solidarity come during the continued invasion of the country by Russia, which first began on February 24, 2022.