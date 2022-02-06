Sections

Canada Is Getting A New Commemorative Coin & Stamp For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The stamp will look just like a British one! 👑

Trending Editor
@theroyalfamily | Instagram, CanadianMint | Twitter

To celebrate the queen's platinum jubilee in February, Canada Post and the Royal Canadian Mint are launching a unique commemorative stamp and a new silver coin.

On February 6 — 70 years after Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952 — Canada post unveiled its commemorative stamp, which features a profile of the queen.

The silver-coloured design is similar to a Royal Mail British stamp, although this will be the first time this "classic profile" has been used on a Canada Post one.

In addition to the image of the queen, the platinum jubilee stamp issue also features a Canadian emblem.

For those looking to take home a piece of history, or simply those who need to post a letter next week, the new design will be available online and at post offices from Monday, February 7, 2022.

That's not all, as the Royal Canadian Mint and the Royal Mint have teamed up to issue a two-coin set in celebration of the occasion, too. Each institution has created a silver coin featuring a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and her 70 year reign.

The Royal Mint version includes a portrait, while the Royal Canadian Mint alternative features a design showing Elizabeth as she looked in 1952, the year she became queen.

Both are commemorative coins, rather than circulation coins, which means you won't find them in your change. Instead, they'll be available to purchase as a package online.

In a news release, Canadian Heritage confirmed that Canada will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's reign in many other ways throughout the year as well.

This includes hanging commemorative banners in Ottawa, illuminating federal buildings on June 2 and a new exhibit on the Château Laurier terrace.

In a message shared on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the queen shared a message with the public via Twitter, thanking them for their support through the years.

"As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," she said.

She concluded by adding, "I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign."

