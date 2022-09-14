Prince Harry Isn't Allowed To Wear A Uniform To Mourn The Queen But Andrew Will Get A Pass
🤨🤨🤨
If you've been following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession, you've probably noticed that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew stand out from the rest of the royal family for one reason: they aren't in military uniform.
That's because neither one is currently a working member of the royal family, and while that's for entirely different reasons, it seems that Prince Andrew will be getting a pass in one case, while Harry will not.
Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear a military uniform at the final vigil before the queen's funeral, The Telegraph and other U.K. media report. It's being framed as a "final mark of respect" for his mom the queen, although Prince Harry won't get the same pass.
King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, brother Prince Edward and son Prince William have been wearing their uniforms at events mourning the queen since her death. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been sporting dark attire known as morning suits at the same events, reported People.
So what's the deal?
Both Harry and Andrew spent time with the British Armed Forces, but they were each stripped of their military titles once they stopped being working members of the royal family.
Prince Harry lost those honours after he left the U.K. to start a new life with Meghan Markle in the United States.
In a statement provided to People, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed he would be wearing a "morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother."
"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," continued the spokesperson.
Prince Andrew lost his military titles in early 2022, just before he was due to face a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of raping and sexually abusing her when she was underage. The case was tied to Andrew's late associate, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The case never went to court and Andrew denied all wrongdoing, although he ended up settling the case for about $16 million.
Although Andrew stayed away from major events before Queen Elizabeth II's death, he's been right there with his siblings since it happened.
That also hasn't always turned out well, as one heckler called him a "sick old man" at a public event in Scotland a few days ago.
The queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 in London.