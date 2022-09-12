NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
prince andrew

A Heckler Called Prince Andrew A 'Sick Old Man' & Police Tackled Him Immediately (VIDEO)

Andrew was walking with the queen's coffin at the time.

Global Staff Writer
Prince Andrew. Right: A protestor being tackled by the police.

Prince Andrew. Right: A protestor being tackled by the police.

Courtesy of BBC,chrismarshll | Twitter

Hecklers called out members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew, at their first major public event since the queen's death, and video shows the police didn't wait to get involved.

Video shot outside Scotland's Hollyroodhouse on Monday shows a heckler shouting at Prince Andrew while he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, as members of the royal family walked in a procession with it through the through the city streets.

"Andrew, you're a sick old man!" the heckler shouted from the crowd.

Security guards quickly tackled him to the ground and a few other people in the crowd gave him a shove, as video posted on Twitter shows.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, police told BBC News.

Prince Andrew has built quite a negative reputation in recent years due to the sexual abuse allegations against him and his association with sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Things got so bad that the queen decided it was best to keep him out of the public eye, and he stepped down from his royal duties in 2019.

The queen later stripped him of his military titles when he faced a new lawsuit around allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage woman tied to Epstein. He recently paid $16 million to his accuser to avoid a lawsuit battle in court.

While much of the U.K. has been in mourning for the queen, some protesters have used the public spectacle to call out the monarchy.

Protesters have been spotted with signs such as "#NotMyKing" and "#AbolishTheMonarchy" at these public events.

At least four people have been arrested and charged in connection with these protests so far, Al Jazeera reports.

King Charles III took over for his mother after her death on Thursday.

The queen's funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...