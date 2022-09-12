A Heckler Called Prince Andrew A 'Sick Old Man' & Police Tackled Him Immediately (VIDEO)
Andrew was walking with the queen's coffin at the time.
Hecklers called out members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew, at their first major public event since the queen's death, and video shows the police didn't wait to get involved.
Video shot outside Scotland's Hollyroodhouse on Monday shows a heckler shouting at Prince Andrew while he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, as members of the royal family walked in a procession with it through the through the city streets.
"Andrew, you're a sick old man!" the heckler shouted from the crowd.
\u201cPrince Andrew heckled as the Queen's coffin passes\u201d— Christopher Marshall (@Christopher Marshall) 1662990804
Security guards quickly tackled him to the ground and a few other people in the crowd gave him a shove, as video posted on Twitter shows.
\u201cSomebody yells out, \u201cAndrew, you\u2019re a sick old man\u201d to Prince Andrew, who is walking behind Queen Elizabeth\u2019s coffin\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1662993452
A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, police told BBC News.
Prince Andrew has built quite a negative reputation in recent years due to the sexual abuse allegations against him and his association with sex offender Jeffery Epstein.
Things got so bad that the queen decided it was best to keep him out of the public eye, and he stepped down from his royal duties in 2019.
The queen later stripped him of his military titles when he faced a new lawsuit around allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage woman tied to Epstein. He recently paid $16 million to his accuser to avoid a lawsuit battle in court.
While much of the U.K. has been in mourning for the queen, some protesters have used the public spectacle to call out the monarchy.
Protesters have been spotted with signs such as "#NotMyKing" and "#AbolishTheMonarchy" at these public events.
At least four people have been arrested and charged in connection with these protests so far, Al Jazeera reports.
King Charles III took over for his mother after her death on Thursday.
The queen's funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19.