Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - People

A UK Host Praised Kate Middleton's 'Tiny Waist' On Air & People Are Not Happy

The GMB host really wanted to talk about how "slim" she looked.

A UK Host Praised Kate Middleton's 'Tiny Waist' On Air & People Are Not Happy
Good Morning Britain | YouTube, KensingtonRoyal | Twitter

A Good Morning Britain host is getting ripped on social media for paying attention to Kate Middleton's waist instead of her words.

Richard Madeley, who co-hosts the morning show on Britain's ITV, is facing plenty of backlash for commenting on the Duchess of Cambridge's body on Monday.

"She's so slim, isn't she, Kate?" he said on air, after a report about Kate and Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards.

The couple attended the Earthshot ceremony on Sunday to promote green-energy projects around the world, and to hand out prizes to the best ideas.

But Madeley just wanted to talk about Kate's looks afterward.

"Tiny, tiny waist," he said.

"She looks absolutely terrific," his co-host Susanna Reid responded.

That little exchange enraged many viewers online, and they turned to Twitter to rip Madeley for his comments.


"This is what misogyny looks like," one user tweeted. "Did he even hear Kate's speech?"

Madeley didn't apologize on Tuesday.

Instead, the show faced a fresh round of controversy after interviewing Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas.

From Your Site Articles

The Queen Has A Message For Canada On Its First National Day For Truth & Reconciliation

She's reflecting on Canada's "painful history."

@theroyalfamily | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

On September 30 — Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — the queen shared a message from England with Canadians.

"I join with all Canadians on this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada," the message reads. The queen went on to acknowledge "the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society."

Keep Reading Show less

This 40-Year-Old Slice Of Charles & Diana's Wedding Cake Just Sold For Seriously Big Bucks

The slice (from 1981) sold for several times the expected price. 🤯💰

@dominicwinterauctioneers | Instagram, Sports Images | Dreamstime

Now that's an expensive snack! A slice of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981 just sold at auction for several times the expected price and it's hard to believe how much somebody actually paid for it.

The slice, which CNN says weighed about 28 ounces, went up for auction on Wednesday, August 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are As Good As Engaged - Here's When They'll Announce The News

I hear wedding bells!
harryandmeghan

After an incredible two weeks of hand-holding, cheek kissing, public encounters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the two have parted ways. Harry had been in the actress' current home town of Toronto for his charity event, The Invictus Games throughout the month of September. The two have enjoyed each other's company both publicly and privately, thrilling many Torontonians with their appearances throughout the games' duration. Onlookers couldn't wait to get a glimpse at the pair, while also checking Markle's hand for an engagement ring.  

via @hellomaguk

Keep Reading Show less

Prince Harry Visited The CN Tower For The First Time Since He Was 7 And The Comparison Pics Are Amazing

These pictures will just melt your heart.
citylifemag

The city has been abuzz with Prince Harry as of late. The 34-year old monarch has been lighting up news feeds and headlines with various appearances around Toronto for the 2017 Invictus Games. 

A post shared by Pelin Kaya (@modavesosyete) on

Keep Reading Show less