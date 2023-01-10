Here's How To Watch Prince Harry's Explosive New Tell-All Interview In Canada
Harry: The Interview is streaming in Canada as of January 10.
Get ready, Canadians! If you want to watch Prince Harry's new, explosive TV interview here in Canada, look no further.
In both ITV's Harry: The Interview and the equally-topical Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview, the 38-year-old prince has been dropping bombshells about his life as a working member of the royal family.
The two interviews have collectively garnered millions upon millions of views since they both aired on Sunday, January 8.
The conversations, which aired on British TV network ITV and U.S. CBS program 60 Minutes respectively, are not the first time the prince has spoken publicly about his life as a working royal, but it is the first time he's spoken to the media without his wife, Meghan Markle.
Both Harry and Meghan made global headlines in March 2021, when they sat down with Oprah and made several bold accusations, including suggesting that the members of the royal family were concerned about their son's skin colour before he was born.
From heartbreaking recollections of his mother's death to stories about his drug-taking and the tensions between himself and his brother, the new interviews have already sparked controversy and conversations worldwide, prompting calls for a response from the royal family themselves.
Here's how to catch up and what you need to know about streaming Harry: The Interview and Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview from Canada.
How to watch 'Prince Harry: The Interview' in Canada
On January 9, Paramount+ confirmed that it would be the exclusive home of ITV's Harry:The Interview in Canada.
The 90-minute interview with journalist Tom Bradby will debut on the streaming service in Canada on Tuesday, January 10. It's the same day Harry's new autobiography – Spare – will be published.
To gain access to Paramount+ in Canada, viewers must sign up and subscribe to the service. It costs $9.99 per month, but new subscribers can access the platform for free for seven days.
How to watch 'Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview' in Canada
Right now, it is not possible for Canadians to watch Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview without a VPN.
That's because the CBS network is not currently accessible to users outside of the United States.
Although there are clips from the interview on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel, location services will also prevent people from outside of the U.S. from watching the content.
It's not all bad news, though.
It's still possible that a Canada-friendly streaming platform will purchase the rights to the interview at a later date.
Until then, Canadians can catch up on all of the details from the interview online, or via social media.
How to watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Oprah in Canada
Unfortunately for those interested in the royal family in Canada, it is now pretty difficult to stream Oprah with Meghan and Harry as it is not available on any mainstream streaming platforms.
After being originally aired CBS on March 7, 2021, TechDaily reports that Oprah did not want to interview to "live forever" on streaming services, so platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO MAX and more were not offered the rights to the show.
In Canada, the interview was available to watch live on Global when it aired in 2021, and then was available to stream for free on Global TV for seven days after. Since then, it has been removed entirely.
There are unofficial clips from the conversation available to watch on YouTube, although the full interview is no longer accessible in Canada.
Those in Canada hoping to find out a little more about the royal couple can still stream Harry & Meghan on Netflix right now.
The short series provides insights into major milestones in their lives so far, including how they first met on Instagram and the birth of their children, as well as the controversial stories surrounding them and their families.
