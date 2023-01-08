6 Amazing Ontario Spots To Travel To From Toronto This Winter If You Don't Have A Car
Sit back and enjoy the ride!
Ontario has so many beautiful spots to explore during the winter months, but if you don't have a car, it can be tricky to get around. Luckily, you can still visit these amazing destinations this snowy season even if you don't have a vehicle.
You can hop aboard buses and trains and get whisked off to some of these winter wonderlands around the province. From small towns near the city to further-away destinations, these places are accessible by transit from Toronto.
Stratford
Price: $35 + per adult
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hop on a VIA Rail train from Union Station and visit the charming city of Stratford, which feels more like a European town. During the winter months, you can enjoy snowy hiking trails, a lights festival, sweet chocolate trail, and more.
Niagara Falls
Price: $17.79 + per adult
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a GO Bus or train from Union Station to Niagara Falls for a fun winter day trip or weekend away. While in the area, you can explore the Winter Festival of Lights, see the frosty falls, follow the hot chocolate trail, and more.
Kingston
Price: $59 + per adult
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: This city is a magical spot to visit in the winter, and you can get there on a VIA Rail train or Red Arrow bus from Toronto. The area boasts a charming downtown complete with a skating rink and you can also enjoy a new sauna pop-up.
Blue Mountain
Price: $33.99 per person
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: AUC Tours has a shuttle service that runs daily from Toronto City Hall to Blue Mountain and you can enjoy so many winter activities once you arrive. There's skating, skiing, spas, and a cute village to explore, so you'll want to bundle up before heading on this adventure.
Ottawa
Price: $54 + per adult
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The capital city is an amazing place to explore during the winter months. Winterlude is returning to the area and you can enjoy ice sculptures, dragon boat races, and more. You can also glide down the massive Rideau Canal Skateway and warm up with a hot cocoa in the Byward Market. You can reach this destination on a VIA Rail train or Red Arrow bus.
Unionville
Price: $7.78 + per adult
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic community lets you enjoy European vibes without going too far from Toronto. The area offers cute local shops and hiking trails that make it a beautiful spot for a winter day trip.
