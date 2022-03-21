A Unique Spa Experience In Vancouver & It Involves Being Cradled By Another Adult
Remember when Nick from New Girl did this?
You might remember this super unique spa experience from the show New Girl, when Nick gives it a try.
If being cradled like a baby, in water, seemed appealing to you — there's a spot in Vancouver, B.C. where you can get it.
The aqua holistic therapy is called Watsu and if you want to give it a try, prepare to be held for the purpose of ultimate relaxation.
To perform this type of therapy another adult will hold and massage you in warm water to relieve stress and quiet the sympathetic nervous system.
It actually sounds pretty relaxing — although kind of strange.
You can go to an actual Watsu Hydrotherapy session through a practitioner in B.C. named Diana Cheng.
Cheng will heal any negative energy through Watsu techniques and free your mind to achieve total relaxation, according to her website.
Normally, this type of therapy is performed by a practitioner but anyone can really practice these techniques.
So gather up your friends and ask them to cradle you!
Watsu can be performed in lakes, oceans, hot springs or pools so next time you're in the water — give it a go.
It's the ultimate way to relax your body as you float in the water and only focus on peace and serenity.
There seem to be a ton of benefits that can come with this technic.
According to research, Watsu is a great relief for chronic pain, trauma, and pregnancy pain.
If you can get over how awkward it seems, it might be worth trying out.
If you're a New Girl fan, it's worth trying just so you can feel like Nick did.
Watsu Hydrotherapy Vancouver - Diana Cheng
Price: $257
Address: 7865 Edmonds St Suite A., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to check out this type of therapy for an extremely unique experience. Even if you don't manage to relax, it's a fun experience to share with friends.