Cars Are Getting Stuck On A Flooded Road In Mississauaga & It's Causing Sinkholes (VIDEO)
It's all thanks to a broken water main.
Drivers in Mississauga are facing major problems after a water main break caused a section of a street to be heavily flooded.
The issue was first reported on Lakeshore Road just before 6:00 p.m., Thursday, where the water had quickly become deep enough to leave some drivers stuck and their vehicles halfway submerged.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) reported the flooding between Lorne Park Road and Mississauga Road and closed the area as crews arrived on the scene to fix the problem.
\u201cWATER-MAIN BREAK: \n\n-Lakeshore Rd closed between Lorne Park Rd and Mississauga Rd in #Mississauga. \n-Heavy flooding \n-No Injuries reported \n-Crews are on scene trying to fix the issue. \n-Please use alternate routes \n-PR230005129\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1672959372
While no injuries have been reported, it's clear some drivers were hopeful they could still make it through the deep water but instead found themselves in quite the situation.
In a video posted by PRP, two vehicles (a BMW and a Mercedes) appear stuck, with water up to the top of their tires.
Crews can be seen walking next to one of the vehicles in water that was knee-deep.
Other drivers were smart in deciding it wasn't worth the risk.
"I don't know, we'll see if we can make it, it looks kind of flooded," said one driver, in a video posted to Twitter by a user, as they approached the flooded stretch of the road when it was still open to traffic. "Oh jeez, I think I need to go the other way, I'm not going to go through that," they said.
The decision was much to the displeasure of the other people in the vehicle, as a kid could be heard shouting in the back, "we need to go home!"
"It's going to break the car. I can't," the driver said. A wise move, indeed.
Earlier pic.twitter.com/wPMoRSQu8v
— Alan (@nearlyinvisibl) January 6, 2023
Shortly before 10:00 p.m., Thursday, PRP had confirmed water in the area was shut off and that the roadway would be closed overnight so crews could "make repairs and clear the road."
The closed area shrank at around midnight, affecting Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way, a still significant stretch of about 600 metres.
Police have said they expect that area to be closed to traffic until about 5:00 p.m., Friday.
A likely reason for the nearly 24-hour closure is heavy flooding has led to sinkholes that "are now forming," according to police.
This isn't the only issue caused by a consistent stretch of rare January rain, another water main break in Mississauga was also reported on Friday morning.
\u201cDANGEROUS CONDITION:\n- McLaughlin Rd/Courtneypark Dr in #Mississauga\n- Severe water main break \n-McLaughlin Rd closed b/w Rothschild Trl & Courtney Pk Dr\n- Crew on scene working\n- Undetermined how long road will be closed\n- Use alternate routes\n- C/R at 7:20 a.m.\n- PR230005683\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1673009838
However, warmer and less rainy conditions are expected for the GTA throughout the weekend.