6 Cheap Vancouver Stores That Are Like Dollarama & Maybe Even Better
Time to get even more deals! 💸
Dollarama is a gold mine for random yet necessary items on the cheap, but it's not the only answer.
If you've already scoured through your local Dollarama and need more cheap stores, turn to one of these affordable Vancouver shops.
Rows and rows of household items, packaged foods, and office supplies await you at these local spots.
Superior Dollar Store
Address: 3287 Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot might not even have a website, but it does have solid Yelp reviews and a commendable name. I mean, that takes some confidence!
If you're in need of helium balloons or a wide selection of stickers, this is the spot.
Vancouver Dollar Shop
Address: 6105 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Gardening supplies, birthday candles, and paperclips, all under one roof. Some reviews of this spot said it's super well-priced. Not all dollar stores follow the $1 rule, so it's good to know that you get still get some bang for your buck.
Welk's General Store
Address: 3511 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Okay, this place doesn't follow the 'everything for $1' rule, but it's amazing nonetheless.
It's an aesthetic one-stop-shop that has a range of cheap stuff, but also some more premium products mixed in — like pricier soy-wax candles. If you want a still-cheap but somewhat luxurious version of Dollarama, go here.
Amy's On Davie
Address: 1050 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The selection here is big, and it's a go-to for party needs on the cheap. They have all the classic dollar stores good such as cards and balloons.
Trendybucks
Address: 4101 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There's an array of plants here, so perfect for all the green thumbs out there wanting to save some money. The plants give a special jungle vibe to this place, which is also full of a variety of other things that one may — or may not — need in their life.
Centrepoint Dollar Store
Address: 2949 Main St., #12, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The reviews on this place stress good prices — so it's definitely worth checking out. It is in a slightly random location, within a mall, so keep your eyes peeled for it!
Happy shopping, on the cheap!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.