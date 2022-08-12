Dollarama Is Joining UberEats In Toronto & Here's How You Can Save Money On Groceries
Save on your next grocery haul.
There's nothing more annoying than finding the motivation to clean your apartment, only to realize you have no supplies. But thankfully, a new team-up between Dollarama and Uber Eats is making solving first-world problems, such as those, simple and affordable.
Over 200 Dollarama stores across the Greater Toronto Area are joining the delivery platform this month, offering residents some serious savings on everything from household items to groceries.
If you're wondering just how much cheaper Dollarama is compared to, say, Loblaws or other grocery store brands that offer similar features, it's a lot.
For example, an exact order of Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix, Yellow Mustard, Strawberry Pop Tarts, and Froot Loops goes for $16.99 with delivery at Dollarama and $30.49 with delivery at Loblaws.
Uber Eats even went as far as to compile a list of the top 10 household items ordered through the app in 2022 to give you an idea of where the savings are.
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Laundry detergent
- Garbage bags
- Mouthwash
- Mop and bucket
- Dish liquid detergent
- Facial tissues
- Liquid hand soap
- Cotton swabs
"Uber Eats has grown quickly from a platform to get your favourite meals delivered to a one-stop-shop for anything you need—from pharmacy essentials to groceries to alcohol and now everyday household items," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dollarama and look forward to expanding the number of participating Dollarama stores beyond the GTA in the future," she adds.
Overall, the collab is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to pay less for essentials without ever having to leave home. Bliss.