I Gave My Apartment A Christmas Glow-Up With Just $21 At Dollarama & Here's How
Turn your space into a winter wonderland, without breaking the bank! 🎄
'Tis the season to hang your Christmas decorations. If you are looking to give your apartment a festive glow-up, here is how I did it at Dollarama for just $21.
I adore the look of a wall of softly glowing lights, so I picked up two packs of battery-operated string lights. Each box had 48 lights and was $4.
Next, I grabbed a mini green Christmas tree with a wood base that I instantly fell in love with as it looked like it cost triple the price. But in reality, it was $2.50.
I also couldn't resist the sparkling gold reindeer ($2.50) and red present for my coffee table ($4).
Finally, when it came to pillows, there were a variety of styles to pick, from graphic trees to more traditional designs with reindeer or snowmen for $4.
The final look is so cheerful and only took me minutes to set up. Plus, as everything is small, they can easily be stored in a box once the holiday season is over to use the following year.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.