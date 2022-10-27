IKEA Just Dropped Holiday Merch & You Can Make Your Home Festive AF For Cheap
Have a Scandinavian holiday season!
IKEA Canada has released their holiday collection for 2022 and it's bound to make you feel as festive as a reindeer on a sleigh drinking hot chocolate and singing carols.
The new VINTERFINT collection features some really festive and affordable holiday items that you can use to spruce up your December on the cheap.
So, to help you prepare yourself for the holidays, here are some of the cheapest items from IKEA's holiday collection, from decorations to wrapping paper.
Of course, some of these are yet to hit the online shelves, but keep your eyes out for the new holiday collection in a store near you, or online too.
Advent calendar
An advent calendar.
Price: $25.99
Description: Nothing says holiday season like an advent calendar.
You can countdown to the big day with this Swedish calendar, featuring 24 boxes with festive designs.
According to the description, the figures are flat when you open the box, and you get to put them together and fill them with surprises, making this a fun way to create a personalized gift box.
Glögg mulled fruit drink
A bottle of Glögg.
Price: $3.99
Description: Glögg is a mulled fruit drink that you can enjoy as is or with a little bit of "holiday cheer."
So, as the cold wind blows outside, you can stay nice and cozy with a warm cup of this holiday drink.
Red floral serving tray
A red serving tray.
Price: $6.99
Description: With the holiday season comes holiday parties.
When you're hosting, you want to make sure that you're serving off of not just any old plate, but one with some wonderfully Christmas-y floral patterns.
Who would dare serve off of their normal plate?
Santa Claus decoration
A plush Santa Claus.
Price: $7.99
Description: You've heard of elf on the shelf!
This cute, plushy Santa Claus figure is a great addition to any mantlepiece, shelf or window sill.
Made out of polyester, this soft little guy can carefully keep watch over your holiday festivities.
A gift wrap two-pack
Two rolls of Christmas gift wrapping.
Price: $3.99
Description: Now this is something that you know you'll need.
This two-pack of wrapping paper rolls will be incredibly useful as you get underway with gift giving. Plus, the two simplistic designs are bound to look beautiful underneath your Christmas tree.
A Christmas tree ornament 20-pack
A bunch of multi-colour Christmas ornaments.
Price: $19.99
Description: If you're low on some decorations, this is a great option for you.
Featuring 20 holiday-coloured bulbs in both matte and shiny, your Christmas tree will be classic, simple and just plain great.
And they're stainless steel, so you don't have to worry about them shattering if you drop them.
Christmas Tree
A artificial Christmas tree.
Price: $179
Description: A classic!
If you prefer to forgo the real tree, grabbing a fake one that will serve you for years to come is a great option. And while it's the most expensive item on this list, it's also bound to also last you at least a few years!
Happy holidays Canada! ... Too early?
