A TikToker Got Real About Why Canadian Tire Is So Weird & He's Not Wrong (VIDEO)
It's not just tires?!
If you've spent a lot of time in Canada, there's a chance that you take Canadian Tire — and all its quirks — for granted.
But, in a recent video, one TikToker explained why they think Canadian Tire can be a "really weird store" and the hilarious take had loads of people sharing the random stuff they buy there.
The video, posted by TikToker @hubcityfoodies, starts off with him saying, "Can we all just admit that Canadian Tire is a really weird store?"
"I mean if you weren't from Canada, you would think you'd go to Canadian Tire for tires... but you'd be wrong," he says.
"When do we go to Canadian Tire? When we have the weirdest list of things to pick up," he continues.
He then starts to name some of the seemingly random products that it's possible to pick up at Canadian Tire such as "a 2010 Corolla, a frying pan, tennis balls, patio seat cushions, a PVC pipe and some grass seed."
And it seems like loads of people agree, with the video racking up over 600 comments.
"I saw a comment on another video saying it’s Canadas junk drawer lol and I thought that described it best," one comment read.
"I buy everything from Canadian Tire except tires," another added.
Other TikTokers started piling on by naming the random things that they go to Canadian Tire for.
"Yesterday I got gift wrap, cat treats, and an oil filter," one TikToker stated.
"Tarp, belt for my pants, spray paint, small spatula, and a succulent," another said.
"Just picked up some hockey skates," somebody else added, while another said CT is the best if you're looking for cleaning supplies or Christmas decorations.
Anyone who's been to Canadian Tire knows that it has some of the wildest product selections, with everything from furniture and electronics to garden items, hunting supplies and bicycles.
Weirdly enough, the one thing most people said they didn't buy from the store is tires!
If you do happen to be a huge fan of Canadian Tire, you might be interested to know that the store recently launched a new Triangle Select membership.
And while you're at it, you might want to also dig around at home for your old Canadian Tire money because some of those vintage bills now sell for thousands of dollars.