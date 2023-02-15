canadian tire

Canadian Tire Is Having A Winter Sale & Products Are Going For Up To 80% Off

Big discounts on household goods!

A Canadian Tire store.

Canadian Tire is known to be a one-stop shop, whether you're after outdoor gear, home goods, automotive parts, kitchen accessories, or just about anything.

And the quintessentially Canadian store is currently running a winter sale where you can get some serious deals right now.

The Winter Warm-Up sale is happening on the Canadian Tire website now and you can get discounts of up to 80% on a number of items, from kitchen appliances and vacuums to tools and hardware.

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen, you can grab a whole set of Canvas dishware, which amounts to about 32 pieces, for $59.99, which is 60% off the original asking price.

Or, if you're in need of some cookware, you can get a Master pre-seasoned frying pan for 75% off or a set of Paderno non-stick cookware for 80% off.

If you're looking to get into the air fryer trend, they got one for half price on their website.

There are also a bunch of cool products for the home that are really marked down.

This includes Canvas brand chairs for 45% off or a moveable kitchen island for 33% off.

There are also items such as vacuum cleaners for 50% off, and tools and hardware for up to 60% off.

Finally, you can expect to find major markdowns on exercise equipment (50% off), heating and air equipment (30% off), automotive fluids and oils (45% off) and even tires (35%).

For extra savings, you can also check out Canadian Tire's clearance section on their website.

On it, you can get hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of dollars off on high-price items like TVs, above-ground swimming pools, and fancy ellipticals.

If you're planning to head to the store in person, here's a cool Canadian Tire hack that might just help you out. You're welcome.

