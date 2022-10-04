Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise By 10 Cents Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fuel Up ASAP
Make time for a pit stop.
Tuesday marks the second day in a row that Ontario gas prices have gone unchanged, and drivers will want to take advantage because predictions for hump day are looking real bleak.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the price at the pump will rise by a whopping 10 cents tomorrow, bringing totals to 162.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Windsor and Waterloo.
The spike won't be all-encompassing, though, with Thunder Bay, already sitting high at 196.9 cents per litre, set to dodge it outright.
Now, it's unlikely that anyone up north will be celebrating their good fortune, but at least the dreaded $2 mark should be avoided so far.
If predictions hold, the increase will serve as somewhat of an equalizer with Peterborough, a city that often records the province's cheapest gas, set to shoot up by a whopping 18 cents tomorrow, bringing totals up to 158.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Cornwall, another typically cheap spot for gas, could see its pumps hike up 15 cents to 160.9, putting it only a couple of cents away from Toronto's price.
Out of the cities seeing an increase, only two will dodge the double-digits. Barrie and London are set to record 9-cent leaps, putting them alongside Cornwall at 160.9 cents per litre.
If you live up in cottage country, have a long commute or are just plain sick of having your savings dented by gas, you could try getting a discount via a membership club.
Programs such as Costco, Shell Fuel Rewards, PC Optimum, Canadian Tire Triangle Rewards and Petro-Points offer their members various rewards for filling up at their gas stations, including cheaper prices, loyalty points and other services.