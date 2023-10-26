8 HomeSense Products I'll Always Buy Even Though I Don't Like Shopping There (PHOTOS)
It never hurts to save a bit of money when shopping, right?
Even though HomeSense is a popular retailer in Canada, I don't really like shopping there all the time.
But there are still quite a few products that I'll always buy to save a bit of money.
Just a few months ago I went to HomeSense for the first time in years and was shocked by some of the products.
That included food, snacks, agendas, books, pet toys, and more — I thought it was just home decor!
After browsing through the store for a while, I realized that I don't really like shopping there because the shoppers can be a little overzealous in their bargain-hunting missions.
Also, the shelves are packed to the excess so it feels like any time I walk down an aisle I'll knock items to the floor.
But there are still some HomeSense products that I'll always bring to the checkout counter whenever I shop to save money.
So, if you're a regular shopper at the discount retailer or have never been to a HomeSense store in Canada and are wondering what someone who doesn't like shopping there always buys, these eight products are my must-haves!
Cards
Cards at HomeSense.
Even though shopping at the retailer isn't always my number one choice, it's somewhere that I actually like to buy cards for birthdays.
Usually, the cards that you can find at HomeSense are $3.99.
But these cards — including ones for birthdays and thank yous — are often marked down so you can get cards for even cheaper.
Just look for a red sticker, which means the item's price has been "reduced," former Winners employee Greg* told Narcity.
These ones that I found at my local HomeSense have been marked down to $3.
That's not a huge discount by any means but it's better than paying full price, right?
Fake plants
HomeSense's fake plants.
While I like to garden outdoors during the summer, I don't really care to keep plants alive in my home all year long.
I still want the lush greenery that comes with having plants around though.
So, fake plants are the way to go and HomeSense has a great selection of succulents, flowers and other plants that need zero caretaking.
Typically these artificial plants in vases are $12.99 or $14.99 at HomeSense.
Picture frames
HomeSense picture frames on a shelf in a store.
Even though pretty much everything is digital these days, I still like to have photos in my home.
So, whenever I go to HomeSense, it's always necessary to take a stroll down the aisle with all the picture frames to see what the retailer has to offer.
There are sleek and classy frames, vintage-looking frames, rustic wooden frames, modern frames and more.
Frames often cost $7.99 or $9.99, which is another reason why they're something I always buy.
There are bigger frames at HomeSense if you want to create a gallery wall at home but personally, these small frames are much nicer and cheaper so you can put photos in a bunch of rooms.
Vases
HomeSense vases.
We've already established that the fake potted plants from the discount retailer are top notch but so are the vases at HomeSense.
You might think it's a bit redundant to buy potted plants and vases but they're not just for plants. These can also be used as candle holders or even as decor on their own, especially when the vase has a stunning design.
Most of the vases that I found at my local HomeSense location cost $9.99, even ones that were larger and you would expect to be more expensive.
Art supplies
Canvas available at HomeSense.
This canvas is $4.99 at HomeSense which is why it's a must-buy since I enjoy painting.
Also, you can find acrylic paint, charcoal pencils, graphite pencils, markers, watercolours and more art products at locations in Canada.
Former HomeSense employees Heather* and Joy* told Narcity that the stationery section is one of the best sections in the store, especially if you're looking for art supplies at a cheaper price.
"Stationery is the best, hands down," Joy said.
"If your store has a big stationary department and you like to paint, keep an eye on the canvases," Heather revealed. "HomeSense has some of the best prices I've seen for larger canvases."
Baskets
HomeSense baskets on a shelf at a store in Canada.
HomeSense baskets come in many shapes, sizes and materials so you really have your pick when shopping there.
One of the reasons why these are a must-have purchase even though I don't like shopping at the discount retailer is that the baskets are great for storage.
These baskets can be used for blankets, magazines, kid's toys, pet toys, books, and more — really whatever you want.
Plus, a lot of them actually look pretty nice so you don't need to shove them in a closet whenever someone comes over to your home.
Not only that but these woven baskets that I like at HomeSense cost $12.99 and $19.99.
Coasters
Coasters at HomeSense.
Now, I'm not the biggest fan of the kitchen and dining sections at HomeSense — I'd rather get those items from stores that specialize in kitchenware and diningware.
But that doesn't mean there aren't a few gems available in those departments at the discount retailer.
Products that I love to buy at HomeSense are sets of coasters.
There is such a variety of coasters which means you can find whatever you're looking for whether it be fancy stone ones to use on holidays or wooden ones that make you feel like you're drinking at a cabin in the woods.
Typically these coasters come in sets of four and cost $12.99 or $14.99 at HomeSense.
Seasonal home decor
HomeSense Christmas decorations. Right: HomeSense products for Halloween.
Even though shopping at this discount retailer can sometimes feel a bit stressful, the seasonal decor at HomeSense is a must-have when I actually do shop there — especially HomeSense's Christmas decorations and Halloween products.
Not only can you find items for cheap that look beautiful but if you shop at the right time you can get them for an even bigger discount.
Former Winners employee Greg* shared that you should learn your local store's seasonal sale cycles if you're looking to save more money at HomeSense and Winners.
Seasonal items often get discounted when HomeSense clears out the previous season's products to make room for the next season.
That's how I managed to find fall and Halloween items, which were already pretty cheap, discounted by up to 50% off right next to all the new Christmas products.
So, knowing when back-to-school items, fall decor, holiday products and more get put on shelves at stores, you can find great deals!
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.