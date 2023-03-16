Morning Brief: The Best Time To Book A Flight, Canada's Best Amusement Parks & More
Off The Top: Truckers, drifters and road-tripping families were treated to an odd sight at The Big Texan Steak Ranch off the highway in Amarillo, Texas, this weekend: Comedy legend Will Ferrell, decked out in full Sherlock Holmes regalia, plowing through a 72-ounce steak.
The appearance is rumoured to be part of a documentary project, but the stunt does beg the question: If Ferrell ever had a complete psychological breakdown, how would anyone know?
When Is The Best Time To Book A Flight In Canada?
Thanks to a number of factors including demand, staffing shortages and fluctuating fuel prices, the best time to book a flight in North America is even earlier than usual — between 1.5 to 5.5 months before your departure, according to CheapAir. That intel comes after analyzing nearly a billion airfares, which revealed that from the time a flight officially goes on sale, the rate changes about 49 times on average. Here's Sofia Misenheimer with the latest.
- Go Deeper: The prevailing wisdom also holds true — that booking a mid-week flight is typically going to be cheaper than flying over the weekend. Wednesday is the cheapest day to fly, saving an average of $136 compared to Sunday, the priciest day.
- What Else? It's also cheaper to fly earlier in the year, with February and then January being the most and budget-friendly options.
- My Take: Add it all up and it sounds like the best hypothetical flight deal is a Wednesday departure in February booked in the early fall.
Where Are The Best Amusement Parks In Canada?
Disney World is expensive — and that's before accounting for the possibility of a freak alligator attack in the parking lot outside your off-park motel. Luckily, Canada is actually home to a number of really solid amusement parks. Canada's Wonderland, just north of Toronto, is arguably the most well-known destination but there are other fantastic day trips to be had in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and even New Glasgow, PEI. Katherine Caspersz has the lowdown on what to expect.
What Happens At Tim Hortons Behind The Scenes?
Patrick John Gilson has seen some things. Ugly things. Things that would make a lesser man sweat through his duvet in a nightly fit of terror. That's because Patrick spent seven months working at a small-town Tim Hortons back in his teenage years — and yes, dear reader, he saw first-hand how the proverbial sausage gets made.
I won't spoil the story (or your breakfast). Read on for the six things Patrick wishes he didn't know about some of Tim Hortons' most famous menu items.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🐠 SMELLS FISHY
Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough will get an "immersive," "world-class" aquarium at some point next year. It's part of the Royalmount mega-mall project, according to MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald. Details surrounding the "Aquarium de Montréal" are somewhat scant, but here's what we know so far.
🦖 TORONTO FUN
You shouldn't have to break the bank to have fun day out of the house. Unfortunately, it's simply impossible to do pretty much anything these days without having to part with a kidney... unless we take note of Madeline Forsyth's latest piece! Here are nine great activities you can take part in around Toronto for less $30 per person — including a few options that are totally free.
🙄 WHAT THE TUCK
Fox News anger-monger Tucker Carlson recently appeared on the popular Full Send Podcast — and kicked things off with a spirited discussion about Canada's shortcomings. Oddly, Carlson declared that Quebec was his favourite province — before immediately dragging Quebecers for their commitment to the French language. MTL Blog's Mike Chaar breaks it down for us.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
Would you buy a bungalow in Vancouver without ever actually setting foot inside the property? Maybe? Alright, well, here's the kicker: The Oakridge property is listed for a whopping $10.5M. Apparently the sellers have no illusions that a potential bidder would actually want the current structure, electing instead to develop the land. Sierra Riley has additional intel that should give a prospective buyer pause, however.
