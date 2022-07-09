9 Things Only East Coast Canadians Can Understand & Will Totally Bond Over
Anyone else craving some donair sauce?
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As an East Coaster, I can tell you that there's no better feeling than running into someone from the Atlantic Canadian provinces when you're far away.
You go from strangers to best friends in the span of a minute, and it's like finding a little piece of home.
I grew up in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick but moved to Vancouver this year. Every now and then I bump into someone who happens to be from the Maritimes and it never fails to put a smile on both of our faces. There's something unique about East Coasters, that I can confidently say you don't find anywhere else.
It's a friendliness and trust among us that we always miss when we go away. Sorry, to my new neighbours, but those on the West Coast — and people in Ontario, where I used to live, for that matter — just don't live up.
If you're a homesick Nova Scotian, New Brunswicker, Islander, or Newfoundlander, then this will hit home — and probably will have you booking a plane ticket.
You're craving donair sauce daily
If you're a Maritimer, you're probably holding back tears reading this.
I didn't realize that this was not a thing elsewhere until I arrived in Ottawa, for my first week of university, and tried to order some delicious garlic fingers.
Do you know what came with those garlic fingers, on that dreadful day? MARINARA SAUCE.
Need I say more?
You miss recognizing everyone you walk by
People walking down the streets in Saint John, New Brunswick.
I have to admit, this can get annoying when you're home. Every one of my friends can relate to the sheer anger we felt as kids going to the store with our parents because every five seconds we would have to stop and wait while they got chatted up by someone they knew.
Even in our "big cities" like Halifax, you won't make it a block without being recognized. While it's not so great on the bad hair days, I do miss that sense of community.
You're from towns no one has even heard of
People often ask me where I grew up, and I say "mostly Halifax."
I actually grew up moving between Musquodoboit Harbour, Halifax to Saint Margarets Bay, and Rothesay, New Brunswick.
There are not a ton of cities on the East Coast, so most of us have lived in remote towns that no one outside of our areas has heard of. We like it that way though because then they're our own little pieces of paradise.
You're annoyed that people aren't as nice everywhere else
The number one complaint I hear from any East Coaster living away is basically how much people suck, in comparison that is.
It's not that everyone is rude elsewhere, it's just that people on the East Coast are SO nice. I can't count the number of stories I hear about people going above and beyond to help their neighbours back home.
You just don't feel like kinda love anywhere else.
The Atlantic Bubble life
People in Atlantic Canada had a very specific COVID-19 experience because we had the bubble. All of our provinces got together for a period and allowed travel within, without quarantine restrictions.
While other people were fully locked down, there was some time when we managed to keep the pandemic relatively under control, and were the talk of the town because of it.
I was super lucky because it meant I could visit my family in Newfoundland and in Nova Scotia.
The accent suddenly comes back
I was chatting to someone the other day, and then we suddenly clicked in we were both from Nova Scotia. I went from speaking perfectly normal to having a full-on Nova Scotian drawl.
Embarrassing? Maybe just a little.
Now, if you bump into a Newfoundlander, there will be no question about what part of Canada they are from.
You know 'Farewell To Nova Scotia' by heart
This one is just for the Nova Scotian friends out there — because my fellow New Brunswickers can't relate.
There's nothing like meeting someone and simultaneously belting out this tune that we were all forced to recite in school, and then being shocked about how dark it actually is.
You have some serious love for the ocean
Living by the canal in Ottawa did not cut it for me, and I quickly realized how amazing growing up by the ocean was. Being on the West Coast is better, but there's nothing like the Atlantic Ocean breeze.
You probably miss home
There has not been one East Coaster that I've met while travelling or living away that doesn't miss home just a little bit. I guess that's the price you pay for living in one of the most underrated and beautiful regions in the world.