6 Reasons Why Canada's East Coast Is Way Better To Visit In The Fall Than The West Coast
This will have you booking a trip ASAP!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When it comes to vacations in Canada, people from all over head to the West Coast to enjoy the mountains, ocean and stunning scenery.
I've lived on both the East and West Coasts of the country, and I have to say when it comes to a fall getaway, head to the Atlantic provinces instead!
Although there are some cheap flights from places like Ontario to go out west, the Maritimes is pretty underrated and, in my opinion, are actually way better to visit when the leaves start to change. As much as I love my new home, it's not always the best.
I grew up between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and I am no stranger to the unpredictability that is Maritime weather. But after living in Vancouver for over a year, I've come to a few conclusions.
Summer in the mountains beats back home any day, but if you're planning a trip past September, I recommend going in the opposite direction and here's why.
You can avoid the rain
My biggest takeaway after spending the fall in B.C. was that it is, in fact, possible for the sun to stay hidden for an entire season. This September has been pretty nice, but make no mistake, the rainy fall season is coming.
The East Coast usually boasts a bright blue sky most days in the fall, and it's rare for it to rain more than a few days in a row any time of the year. If you're looking to do literally anything outdoors in on a fall vacation, don't count on B.C. to stay dry.
The fall colours are far better
An unexpected realization I had after moving is that B.C. doesn't have as many trees turning bright red, orange and yellow.
While autumn walks on the East Coast offer an array of stunning leaves, B.C. has mostly bright yellow because of the different types of trees there, like the larch tree. You can find some neighbourhoods with reds and oranges, but it's not everywhere like the East Coast.
It is definitely still beautiful, but if you want to guarantee that classic fall scenery, visit New Brunswick.
Fall road trips hit differently in Cape Breton
B.C. has some stunning roads to explore, like the sea-to-sky highway, but I don't think anything compares to The Cabot Trail. The driving loop around the island is at its prime when the leaves change colour, and it's reason enough to visit Nova Scotia in the fall.
You get that crisp fall air
In my experience, fall on the West Coast was hot and muggy before turning pretty chilly. There wasn't that gentle transition of crisp fall air I've come to know and love back home.
That "back to school" vibe was kind of missing without it.
The risk of flooding is real
Last year, B.C. was hit by devastating floods in the late fall. It can be dangerous depending on where you go and make transportation difficult. Although the province doesn't expect the same level of flooding this year, the amount of rain it gets during the season can be cause for concern.
More people are out and about
I find that fall on the East Coast has a certain energy about it. Everyone is out and about, racing to do all of their favourite outdoor activities before the dreaded winter season comes.
Vancouver especially doesn't get much snow, so you can do a lot of the same activities for most of the year and get outside in the colder months. Without that sense of urgency to enjoy the weather while it lasts, I found that — in general — there was less fun to be had.
The downside is that winter is not fun on the East Coast, but it does make people really appreciate the short and sweet fall season before they go into hibernation.