7 Beautiful Canadian Small Towns & Cities You Can Visit For A Mini Vacation
You don't have to leave the country to enjoy a gorgeous getaway.
Canada has so many beautiful destinations and next time you're in need of a getaway you might want to consider one of these gorgeous small towns or cities.
You don't need to leave the country in order to find historic villages, ocean views, towering mountains and more. These Canadian spots boast tons of attractions, delicious food and dreamy places to stay.
From seaside villages to vibrant cities here are seven destinations in Canada that are worth visiting for your next vacation.
Stratford, Ontario
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming city in Ontario feels more like a small town and boasts beautiful shops, gardens and more. It's known for its theatre scene and is also the hometown of celebrity Justin Bieber.
The Stratford Festival is one of the main draws of this city. The event runs from April to October each year and features a variety of performances from musicals to comedies to Shakespearean plays.
Sweet lovers will want to follow the Chocolate Trail. The self-guided tour leads to "world-famous confectioners and bakers" and you can try so many treats along the way.
Where to eat: Bijou Restaurant is a good spot for an upscale meal and you can enjoy a range of French dishes. You can also head to the Revival House, a unique restaurant located in a refurbished church.
Where to stay: Edison's INN is a unique getaway spot in Stratford and every room is different. You can also book a stay at the new luxury boutique hotel Hotel Julie, which is inspired by Shakespeare.
Trinity, Newfoundland
Address: Trinity, NL
Why You Need To Go: Nestled on the eastern coast of Newfoundland, this picturesque village is ideal for a quiet escape. This is another spot known for its theatre scene and you can enjoy the Seasons in the Bight festival which features plays, dinner theatre and more.
Another exciting aspect of this spot is the whale-watching tours. There are several experiences you can book that will take you out on the water and allow you to glimpse dolphins, icebergs, puffins, whales and other aquatic creatures.
The Skerwink Trail is worth checking out as it features stunning coastline views.
Where to eat: Twine Loft Dining serves up prix fixe meals on the water's edge and is a must-visit spot in the town. Or you can dig into some delicious seafood is Dock Marina Restaurant & Gallery.
Where to stay: Fishers' Loft Inn is a 4-star, "chic inn" with "elegant" and "spacious" suites.
Victoria, British Columbia
Address: Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: This "one-of-a-kind destination" makes for a great vacation spot. While Vancouver usually takes the spotlight when it comes to B.C cities, Victoria is an under-the-radar gem and there's so much to do there.
The city is surrounded by water and rainforests and is home to attractions like the world-renowned Butchart Gardens, which features 55 acres of stunning landscapes.
Fisherman's Wharf is a cute and colourful spot to explore with vibrant houseboats and seafood vendors. You can also head to the Fairmont Empress for a fancy high tea experience.
Where to eat: If you're craving Italian food, you can fill up on all the carbs at Lot 1 Pasta Bar. Or, you can head to Red Fish Blue Fish for some authentic seafood and fish and chips.
Where to stay: Abigail's Hotel is full of elegance and makes for a beautiful getaway spot. The Magnolia Hotel & Spa is in a central location and boasts lots of "luxury amenities."
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Address: Charlottetown, PEI
Why You Need To Go: As the capital of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown is full of attractions and is a beautiful destination to escape to.
You can step back in time at the Beaconsfield Historic House which features old-time architecture and a "fascinating story." There are carriage tours through the old-time streets of Charlottetown as well as Green Gables Shore, a scenic destination which served as inspiration for the book Anne of Green Gables.
Victoria Row is a pedestrian-friendly street with lots of local shops and patios that's worth a visit.
Where to eat: The Brickhouse Kitchen & Bar is a unique dining experience in an 1800s warehouse. You can enjoy a taste of Britain at the Churchill Arms, an authentic British Pub serving up English-style dishes.
Where to stay: The Great George is a group of heritage buildings with comfortable suites and condos. The Holman Grand Hotel is right downtown, making it an ideal spot if you want to be close to the excitement.
Québec City
Address: Québec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a trip to Europe but can't afford the plane ticket, a vacation to Québec City might be just as good.
The destination was named the "best city in Canada" for 2023 and with its European-like vibes and beautiful streets it's easy to see why.
You'll want to check out Petit-Champlain, which is one of the "hottest shopping streets in Québec City." The historic shops and restaurants will make you feel like you're in a far away land.
The Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral is a stunning landmark to see and is one of the oldest cathedrals in North America.
Where to eat: Located in a historic home, Aux Anciens Canadiens serves gourmet Québec cuisine so you can truly enjoy a taste of the city here. Chez Boulay-bistro boréal offers Nordic dishes in a stylish, modern setting.
Where to stay: The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is one of the most iconic spots in the city and if you're looking for luxury you'll want to book a room here. The Auberge Saint-Antoine Relais & Châteaux boasts a blend of historic and modern vibes and is located near many attractions.
Chester, Nova Scotia
Address: Chester, NS
Why You Need To Go: This idyllic coastal town in Nova Scotia is a great place to visit if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of big cities.
The town has several things to do, including Freda's Beach where you can relax on the sand and take a dip during the summer months.
You can also take a ferry to Tancook Island for a day trip. The island has a museum as well as a gallery and beautiful views of the surrounding water.
If you're visiting during the summer, you can catch a play or live performance at the Chester Playhouse.
Where to eat: The Fo'c'sle Tavern is Nova Scotia's "oldest pub" and dates back to the 1700s. You can fill up on history and comfort food at this spot. The Kiwi Cafe is a cute place to grab lunch, brunch, baked goods, or coffee.
Where to stay: The Oak Island Resort & Conference Centre is situated on the shores of the Atlantic and boasts stunning views.
Canmore, Alberta
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Canmore is a stunning mountain village located in the Canadian Rockies and is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise.
The town is surrounded by tons of hiking opportunities including Grassi Lakes Trail, Ha Ling Peak, and the Three Sisters Pathway.
You can also take a scenic stroll along the Bow River and explore the downtown which boasts galleries, local shops and beautiful patios.
Where to eat: Crazyweed Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant with a laid-back vibe where you can enjoy a delicious meal. Another good spot to head to is The Iron Goat Pub & Grill, a multi-level venue with stunning mountain views.
Where to stay: If you want to treat yourself you can stay at Fairmont Banff Springs which is close to the town and has enchanting castle vibes. Or you can check in at The Malcolm Hotel which is located in the heart of Canmore and has a "chic design."
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.