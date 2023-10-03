The Best Cities In The World Were Ranked & 5 Canadian Spots Made The Cut
Can you guess which one came out on top? 👀
A ranking of the world's best cities for 2024 was released and Canada got some serious recognition, with five cities making it onto the list.
Resonance Consultancy’s annual ranking of the best cities in the world lists "the top 100 places to live, visit and invest on the planet," and one Canadian city even made the top 25.
Torontonians can celebrate, because their city was named the best in Canada, coming in at number 23 on the ranking.
Although there's a lively rivalry between Toronto and Canada's West Coast city of Vancouver, this list puts Vancouver way down at 50th place — which might help settle the debate about the best Canadian city.
Vancouver still has a leg up on Montreal though, which was 60th on the list. Next up for Canadian cities on the list was Ottawa at 90th and Calgary at 93rd.
To determine the 2024 World's Best Cities ranking the company rated the performance of over 270 "principal cities in metropolitan areas" with populations of over a million. The cities were analyzed based on a variety of factors to asses the overall Livability, Lovability and Prosperity of each.
Toronto was praised for its "economic growth, fueled by immigration and global investment," which helped land its spot as the best city in Canada for 2024.
What are the best cities in the world for 2024?
The World's Best Cities ranking for 2024 listed these as the top 10 best cities worldwide:
1. London, UK
2. Paris, France
3. New York City, US
4. Tokyo, Japan
5. Singapore, Republic of Singapore
6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7. San Francisco, US
8. Barcelona, Spain
9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
10. Seoul, South Korea
What is the number 1 city in Canada?
According to the 2024 World's Best Cities ranking Toronto is the best city in Canada, placing in the top 25 of the best cities in the world.
Other major cities in Canada also made the list, with Vancouver coming in as the next best Canadian city.