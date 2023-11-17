Here's Everything You Need To Know About Moving From Canada's East Coast To West Coast
A little over two years ago I was sitting on my suitcase, willing it to zip closed despite the clothes spilling out of the sides. It's a scene that many of us know all too well, but the horrors of packing (or overpacking, I should say), become even more of a headache when you're cramming your bags for a cross-country move.
I'm from the East Coast of Canada — living in New Brunswick — and I made the move to the West Coast, where I ended up living for two years.
Moving from Canada's East Coast to the West Coast feels like an age-old story by now. People from all over Canada flock there with the promise of palm trees, snowless winters, the Rocky Mountains and, more than anything, adventure.
My time there didn't disappoint, but there was a lot more to it than picturesque hikes.
Along the way, I've documented my journey moving back and forth, highlighting the many differences between the East and West coasts, sharing the good, the bad and everything in between.
Now, settled back in New Brunswick, I can fully reflect on all the knowledge I gained from moving across Canada and truly understand the age-old proverb of "hindsight is 20/20."
I did exactly no research before moving to B.C., and as exciting as that naivete was, I would definitely advise anyone else thinking about making the move to read up a little more than I did.
To make it easy, I've compiled my comprehensive list of questions that I wish I'd known the answers to before moving from New Brunswick to B.C.
How much does it cost to move across Canada?
Remember how I mentioned being naive?
I had a real "we'll figure it out" attitude when moving, and luckily it did all work out — but it cost me a lot. Despite my attempts at lightening my load when moving, I still had to ship a decent amount, racking up a hefty bill along the way.
Then there are your typical moving costs like getting a new lease (prepare for B.C. rent prices) and putting down a deposit, switching your license and other documents, as well as other odds and ends.
We also sold our car in New Brunswick before leaving and bought a new one while out there. This was pricey of course, but our other option was to ship our car across the country. We did opt for that on the way home and it cost us about $3,000.
In retrospect, I wish I had made a detailed budget, with some extra padding for unexpected costs (overweight baggage, new house supplies, etc.) and stuck to it.
Long story short, it depends on your needs, but moving across Canada is expensive any way you cut it.
What are the biggest differences between Canada's East and West coasts?
Our country is overwhelmingly big, so naturally, when you go to the other side of it, a lot is different. I wasn't fully prepared for just how much, though.
The thing you'll notice right away is the landscape. Landing in Vancouver, I was greeted by the view everyone hopes for when they go to the West Coast for the first time — the mountains.
B.C. has some of the most striking nature I've ever seen, from thick rainforests and long stretches of beach to jagged mountain peaks and bright glacial lakes. The East Coast of Canada is beautiful, no doubt, but I don't think anything can really come close to the awe-inspiring nature of the West.
There are also some less exciting differences in B.C., like the high cost of living, the difficulty of securing housing, and the hustle and bustle of the big cities like Vancouver that you won't find on the East Coast.
Above almost anything else, though, the biggest adjustment I found when living in Vancouver was the weather. Although the lack of shovelling was promising, I really struggled to adapt to the almost daily rain throughout the fall and winter. Waking up to cloudy skies each morning was tough, and I didn't realize or appreciate how many blue-sky days New Brunswick had. We get way more snow on the East Coast compared to many cities in B.C., but at least the sun is shining.
The vibe is also just different across the country. There are distinctions in the way people speak, different stores and little customs that you might not expect.
You're far away from home on the opposite coast, and it definitely feels like it.
How much more expensive is Canada's West Coast?
It depends on where you move to in B.C., but for me, it was significantly more expensive. Moving to Vancouver, my rent doubled (literally, doubled), which was the biggest hit.
Car insurance also went up by a lot, which was something that I didn't really think about before moving.
While groceries tended to be around the same price, when I lived in Vancouver I did spend a lot more eating out. That's par for the course when living in a big city though, since you have so much more access to takeout and restaurants.
Still, if you go out for a drink in Vancouver compared to Saint John, New Brunswick (where I live now), you will notice a big difference on your bill. I had to get used to the $19 cocktails, and it wasn't easy.
What's the hardest part about moving to the West Coast?
I underestimated what a big move this was in general, I think.
I waved off everything from the cost to the distance, clouded by the excitement of the upcoming adventure. There are realities that you're confronted with once you're out there though, and for me, it was the sheer distance.
I went to university in Ontario, so thought moving away from home again would be relatively easy. But obviously, Ontario is a whole lot closer than B.C. It was a flight to get home from there too, but it was at least affordable(ish) and quick enough.
Going home when I lived out in B.C. usually meant paying around $1,000 for a full day of travel with at least one layover — plus jet lag.
Staying in touch with people back home was also difficult thanks to the four-hour time difference. By the time I'd finished work and gotten around to calling my friends and family, they were getting ready for bed. It took a lot more effort and planning to stay connected, which was tough at times.
We have flights and technology to make long-distance relationships easier but still, don't underestimate how much you might miss home when moving far away.
Is eastern or western Canada better?
It's really an impossible question to answer, but one I get often. A lot of people make the move, or at least ponder it, so it makes sense — but it really just depends.
The tight-knit community of the East Coast and the charm of my hometown is hard to beat, but I can't say I wasn't tempted to stay in B.C. for longer. There's a reason why so many people move out West, even with the cost and inconvenience that it brings.
The thrill of exploring a new hike, taking the ferry over to some little island, pulling up at an oceanside campsite or getting to spend the weekend on one of the best ski hills in the country never got old, and those are just some of the things that made the West Coast special for me.