The Weather Forecast For Canada's East Coast Is Calling For Some Serious Snow This Weekend
The storm could be "significant."
Brace yourself, Atlantic Canada — it looks like you're about to get dumped with some snow.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), parts of the region are going to get their first accumulation of the white stuff this first weekend of November, and it could bring over 10 centimetres to some parts of Newfoundland.
The first measurable snowfall of the season in eastern Newfoundland could bring 5-10+ cm to the Avalon Peninsula through Saturday. #NLwx #NLStorm— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1636036392
"After a milder start to the week, things will end much cooler across parts of Atlantic Canada, with the threat for snow prompting special weather statements over eastern Newfoundland," said TWN.
From late Friday into Saturday, rainy conditions could change to snow for Eastern Newfoundland and driving surfaces are expected to be particularly treacherous.
There's also the potential for a "significant storm" early next week.
"It may stay too far out to sea to have a significant impact on the region, but we will continue to monitor as it could still clip southeastern Newfoundland," said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at TWN. "It will be a large and strong system to watch."