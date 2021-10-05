Canada's Provinces Each Have Their Own Official Motto & Some Are Cooler Than Others

Each and every province in Canada holds unique and stunning natural wonders that transform into magical destinations in the fall that we're lucky to call our own.
This list compares some of these magical places across Canada from their before pictures in the summer months to the enchanting after photos once the leaves have turned to bright reds, oranges and yellows!
NOVA SCOTIA
Cabot Trail
Before:
via @explorecanada
After:
via @explorecanada
The Cabot Trail is a stunning scenic highway located in Nova Scotia that is a perfect road trip all year round. It's 300 kilometres of highway on Cape Breton Island that has become famous for it's gorgeous coastal views. Not only is it the perfect summer activity, this spot transforms into a deep red oasis during the fall!
Wentworth Valley
Before:
via @wentworthfollyfriends
After:
via @robynleeanne
Wentworth Valley is located in the northwestern area of Nova Scotia just North of Folly Mountain. You can hike to the top of the mountain for stunning views of the expansive nature in front of you which becomes even more amazing during the fall months!
Quebec
l'Etang Baker 'Heart Shaped Lake'
Before:
via @victoriamarsh
After:
via @mtlblog
L'Etang Baker is an adorable heart shaped lake located in East Bolton, Quebec. The best time to visit this natural phenomenon is during the fall because the lake is surrounded by hundreds of trees that transform it into a fall-lover's paradise!
Mount Royal
Before:
via @sdidonato
After:
via @mtlblog
Mont-Royal is Montreal is a classic spot for leaf peeping in the city. It's called a mountain but it really won't take you long to get to the top but once you do you'll be rewarded with a stunning contrast of the gorgeous fall colours and the sparkling cityscape!
Alberta
Lake Louise
Before:
via @thenationalparksgirl
After:
via @mrdanielhan
By now, everyone has probably heard of the stunning hamlet that is Lake Louise nestled into the foot of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The water is a magnetic turquoise colour and the snowy-tipped mountains create a literal jaw-dropping view.
But this spot because even more beautiful in the fall months with the added contrast of yellow and orange leaves scattered across the shores of the lake!
Jasper National Park
Before:
via @emilylauren_p
After:
via @enchanted.forest
Jasper National Park is one of the most beautiful parks in all of Canada. It's home to tons of nature, animals, and gorgeous views! If you're looking for a spot with the best fall colours definitely hike out to Athabasca Falls, which will offer you views of a flowing waterfall, bright turquoise water and fall foliage!
PEI
Confederation Trail
Before:
via @nadinestaaf
After:
Via Canadian Family
The Confederation Trail is a 470 kilometre bike trail located in Prince Edward Island. It started as a railway that was abandoned in 1989 and the islanders quickly transformed it into a cycling trail with stunning views all year long.
During the fall months this trail allows you to bike along paths carpeted in bright red, orange and yellows leaves, with a mix of colours surrounding you at every turn!
Heritage Roads
Before:
After:
The best places to view fall foliage in PEI is the heritage roads that wind through the province and offer the most scenic views. You'll wind down narrow lanes, past panoramic views and through tunnels of golden leaves!
Ontario
Bruce Peninsula
Before:
Via Travelling Ted
After:
Via Fodors Travel
Bruce Peninsula in Ontario holds not one but 2 national parks!! The Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park, both home to gorgeous natural wonders that you can't find anywhere else in Canada.
Flowerpot Island in Tobermory is the most popular destination because of the natural rock formations that look like flowerpots! The island becomes gorgeous in Autumn with the amazing flowerpots surrounded by bright fall colours!
Scarborough Bluffs
Before:
via @stacydro
After:
The Scarborough Bluffs are a famous destination in the GTA because of their natural beauty located so close to the bustling city. You can hike to the top for expansive views of the bright blue waters or walk along the sandy beach with views from below of the towering bluffs!
British Colombia
Stanley Park
Before:
Via Icelandair
After:
Via Vancouver Travel Tips
Stanley Park is Vancouver's largest urban park with spaces full of nature with amazing views of the downtown cityscape! You can take a bike ride along the paths and see stunning views of the mountains, ocean, sky and magical fall coloured trees.
Beacon Hill Park
Before:
via @suyenchong
After:
via @saradiana8
This adorable park is located in Victoria, BC and is home to some super cute spots like this that dates back to the 1800s. There's ponds with Lilly pads, fountains, horse drawn carriages, a petting zoo and so much more!
Ontario
Parliament Hill
Before:
Via Larousse
After:
As Canada's capitol and home to our democratic government, Parliament Hill is the political and cultural heart of Ottawa. Located directly on the Ottawa River you'll have views of the amazing gothic-style buildings with shimmering water and if you visit during the fall you can add magical fall colours to the mix!
Muskoka
Before:
After:
Most people know of Muskoka for it's stunning cottage country, lazy Muskoka chairs on the docks, and summers filled with sun tanning, boating and day drinking. But while most people clear out of this area once the summer comes to an end the fall months are really when this area shines with gorgeous fall colours at literally every turn!
New Brunswick
Miscou Island
Before:
via @elisagionet
After:
via @explorecanada
If you travel to this beautiful island in New Brunswick you'll have the opportunity to explore a mostly untouched space that's home to amazing beaches, boardwalk trails and peat bogs that turn scarlet red during the fall months!
Jacquet River Gorge
Before:
After:
via @denikapoirier.art
Jacquet River is a gorgeous place to go camping during the summer months. But fall is when all the leaves start to change colours and you can get stunning views over-looking the gorge from above!
Newfoundland
Cape Spear
Before:
via @kathleenlegge
After:
via @explorecanada
Cape Spear is located close to St. John's in Newfoundland and is Canada's most Eastern point. The main sight to see here is the Cape Spear lighthouse where you can hike to in the early morning, face with your back to the ocean and have the entire continent of North America stretched in front of you. It's a once in a lifetime experience!
Signal Hill
Before:
via @mizzellabellaella
After:
Signal Hill is a historic site where Newfoundland's past triumph in the Second World War is remembered. It's also a gorgeous spot to view the fall colours that contrast perfectly with the bright blues of the ocean!
Ontario
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Before:
Via Summer Fun Guide
After:
via @explorecanada
The Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge located in Ferris Provincial Park will give you both a thrill from the hight and picturesque views! It's 300 feet long and it will actually sway beneath you as you make your way across.
Quebec
Mont Tremblant
Before:
After:
via @toridori_photo
Mont Tremblant is part of the Laurentian Mountains in Quebec where fall foliage is known to be superior than any other place in the entire province. You can take a cable car above the trees and see the gorgeous colours all around you!
Manitoba
Assiniboine River
Before:
via @dawson.saw
After:
Via Winnipeg Free Press
The Assiniboine River runs through both Saskatchewan AND Manitoba! The river has a unique shape that curves like a snake as it flows around the neighbourhoods of the Prairies.
Pembina Valley
Before:
via @chiltonpix
After:
via @yolandavoth.photography
Although there are mostly flat spaces in Manitoba you can still find stunning fall views in certain spots like the Pembina Valley. If you take a drive through the main road in this area you'll see gorgeous golden colours that envelope the valley completely!
Saskatchewan
Qu'Appelle Valley
Before:
via @leftsharksuperman
After:
Via Douglas Walker
It's pretty tough to spot fall foliage in Saskatchewan due to it's naturally flat lands but if you're looking for the best place for leaf peeping, this is the spot. The stunning Qu'Appelle River flows through the flat valley where the surrounding grasses change into gorgeous golden red colours!
Duck Mountain Provincial Park
Before:
After:
via @chicilo
This provincial park is a must-visit if you're in Saskatchewan and looking for amazing views. Duck Mountain is located directly on the border of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The park offers stunning landscapes of ponds, running rivers, and bright fall colours!