Your Uber Driver Can Now Record The Audio On A Ride In Calgary & It's A First For Canada
The feature will be rolled out across Canada next year.
Uber is launching a brand-new feature in Calgary where audio from Uber rides can be recorded on the app, this has been added with safety in mind.
Calgary is the first Canadian city to get the new feature which will allow both Uber drivers and passengers to record audio from their journeys.
The new feature is designed for the safety of both drivers and passengers as "sometimes things don't go as planned" on trips, Uber said in a press release.
By using audio recordings, Uber hopes that drivers and users will be able to monitor and report uncomfortable situations.
While Calgary will have the feature rolled out first, Uber plans to launch audio recording across the country next year.
In order to set up the feature, Uber users need to tap a blue shield on the map to access the safety toolkit when they've started a trip, select audio recording and allow microphone access and then tap the start button to begin recording.
After the initial set-up, you'll just need to head into the safety toolkit and begin recording for any future rides.
If a driver has recording set up on their own device, you'll be notified before your trip that it might be recorded.
You also don't need to worry about someone else listening to your recording as each audio file is encrypted and stored on your own or the driver's device.
Uber said if a serious incident is reported to them and the user shares the audio recording, they will be able to review the audio and take appropriate action.