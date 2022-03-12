7 Of The Best Ramen Spots In Vancouver, According To One Of The City's Top Food Blogger
You'll be instantly hungry after these suggestions! 🍜🍥
There are so many ramen spots in Vancouver, B.C. and Narcity was lucky enough to get seven of the most mouth-watering recommendations from a top food blogger in the city.
Food blogger Kaye Cabigting started her blog @yothatssobomb just three years ago.
Her Instagram and TikTok accounts have skyrocketed with followers as she showcases some extremely drool-worthy food recommendations through it.
Kaye was inspired to start her blog through her "obsession with food and taste, and all the kinds of food different cultures have to offer," she told Narcity in an email.
Luckily, Vancouver, B.C., has so many great food options and different types of foods that its foodie heaven to food bloggers alike. Kaye also has a story highlight on her Instagram featuring these ramen spots and other stories per each different cuisine.
Here is an amazing list of some delicious ramen spots to check out in Vancouver.
Marutama
Price: 💸
Address: 270 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant really stood out to Kaye because they serve the ramen in a chicken-based broth. She recommends getting the Tamago ramen — with garlic chips and lemon juice added.
Taishoken Ramen
Price: 💸
Address: 515 Abbott St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: When visiting this ramen spot, Kaye suggests the original Tsukemen which is dipping-style ramen. All their ramen looks so good and you'll be dreaming about it just seeing their photos.
Hakkaku Ramen
Price: 💸
Address: 4530 Hastings St., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: The top food blogger's favourite dish to get at this spot is the Shoyu Ramen with regular broth, pork shoulder and an egg on the side.
Bonus — the food at this restaurant will warm your soul on a rainy Vancouver day.
Horin Ramen + Sake
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1226 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: At Horin Ramen, you need to try the Ajitama Ramen, according to Kaye. This ramen looks so delicious and comes with chashu and a soft-boiled egg.
Yum!
Kamamarui Ramen & Don
Price: 💸
Address: 6514 Royal Oak Ave., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: Kaye has two favourite dishes at this restaurant. She always get the "Tonkotsu Ramen with regular broth and regular style chashu. I also get the “Bombs” as a side dish. It’s like an onigiri rice ball with seaweed," according to the food blogger in an email to Narcity.
Ramen Danbo
Price: 💸
Address: 1333 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Believe it or not but I am OBSESSED with their vegetarian ramen. The broth has so much flavour!! I also love the texture of the noodles" Kaye told Narcity.
Those noodles look just scrumptious from the photos.
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1690 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: At this restaurant, the Tonkotsu Ramen dish is worth trying, according to the top food blogger.
They are located right in downtown Vancouver so after a long day of shopping, this would be the perfect meal to re-charge your battery.