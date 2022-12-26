An OnlyFans Model Shared What Christmas Is Like With Her Fam & TikTokers Feel So Bad For Her
"I don't have a family that loves me or supports me."
It's never fun spending the holidays alone, but not everyone has a supportive and loving family to return to on special days like Christmas.
TikToker and OnlyFans creator Mikaela Testa is one of those people, and she shared what her Christmas with her unsupportive family looked like with her followers.
"So it's Christmas Day, and I'm bawling my eyes out at the airport in my hometown. I haven't been here in five years," Testa began her video saying.
"I come from a very judgemental family, and I'm a sex worker, and I never come to my mom's house for Christmas because everybody is judgmental and mean to me."
Testa is one of seven daughters, and all her six younger sisters are not supportive of their big sister's hustle.
"Two of my six sisters really hate me," Testa shared with her viewers before adding that "one of them actually slept with [her] boyfriend in 2016."
Yikes.
Another one leeched money from Testa, and when she finally had enough and sent her back home, she started hating her big sister.
"It's been a lot of years since then, and I thought, let's just get over it. I've said sorry. I've said my peace," Testa shared with her followers.
So Testa decided to finally go home for Christmas, but her trip was short-lived when her sisters told their mom that they wouldn't come if she came to the party.
"So I had to leave, and now I'm at the airport, and I'm flying home on Christmas to my three cats," said Testa.
"Being on social media has affected my family life completely," she added before breaking down and sharing that "they say nasty things" and disapprove of her being on social media.
Testa ended her video by saying, "this was the last time I was giving my family a chance, and for my own mental well-being, this will be the last time that I see them."
People in the comment section showed Testa their support and called out her family for shunning her.
Popular TikToker Tefi Pessoa commented, "u have a big heart," under Testa's video.
Another commenter wrote, "the oldest daughter always has it the worst."
"Poor baby, but it's better to be alone than badly accompanied," wrote another commenter.
Testa ended up spending her Christmas alone with her three cats, and people on TikTok constantly reminded her how loved she is regardless of whether her family is involved.