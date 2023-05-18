An OnlyFans Model Found Out Her Stepdad Is A Top Subscriber & It 'Ruined' Her Mom's Marriage
He had some specific requests 👀
An Australian OnlyFans model says her "naughty" website "ruined" her mother's marriage, after they both found out that her No. 1 subscriber was her own stepfather.
The model, who goes by Talia Maddison online, says not only was her stepdad a longtime subscriber, but he spent thousands of dollars on her content and often sent her messages.
"We would talk every day. He made custom requests for very specific things," she said in one TikTok video.
“This man had been in my life since I was 11 years old and spent $2,000 on custom content (and) every single video that I sent out,” she added in another video.
Maddison says she got suspicious when someone from her OnlyFans watched one of her TikToks and used the same username. She says it was a "very specific" name and TikTok told her she had the user's phone number in her contact list.
"I narrowed it down to six people and one of them was my stepdad," she said. "I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account, and I said, 'I know who this is,' and within two minutes got a text from my stepdad saying, 'hey, Tay, can we talk?'"
"When I caught him, he denied it to all of his friends, and, obviously my mom got rid of him straight away," she revealed in part two.
"But, yeah, if you want to talk about family trauma, my stepdad watched me have S-E-X with my partner for two months."
While the OnlyFans star didn't reveal how their conversation went, her followers seemed to be curious about the custom requests he'd made.
Talia eventually uploaded a third video to further explain all the things he asked her for while keeping his identity a secret.
"One of them was to see the underwear that I was wearing every day," she said. And while she worked five days a week, he would request she take the photos and videos in the bathrooms of wherever she was.
"He also requested when I was filming solo content at home that I would not do it in the bathroom or the shower. He always wanted it to be on my bed or the floor of my bedroom." She then pointed out that those were places he always had access to.
To add another layer of "ick," she says he often helped her with her laundry, including the underwear she used for her custom content.
"I can't believe I did this," she added in a caption.
TikTokers were absolutely shocked in the comments.
"This is so traumatic," wrote one user.
"Emotional damage!" said another.
"The call was coming from within the house," one commenter wrote.
"You didn't ruin your mom's marriage," another person wrote on her first video. "He did."