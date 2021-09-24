Shawn Mendes' Toronto Fans Can't Believe He Didn't Include The 6ix In His 2022 World Tour
After all, he's from Pickering...
Ontario's very own Shawn Mendes is going on a world tour, and while he's got multiple shows lined up for Canada, one particular city was overlooked, and the fans have questions.
While Mendes will be hitting up Vancouver, Edmonton, and Montreal for his 2022 Wonder: The World Tour, no concert date was announced for Toronto.
Mendes owns a condo in downtown Toronto and has been known to visit a few times since he reached mega-stardom. But with him being a Pickering-born artist, fans in the 6ix were quick to point out that their city was missing from his lineup.
"WHERES TORONTO," Instagram user @adriana.attardo commented on the Wonder: World Tour announcement post. The comment has over 650 likes.
Several users on Twitter had the same question. "Where's the Toronto date though bestie," one user tweeted the pop star.
Some felt a little salty about Mendes not including his hometown in the world tour.
"YEA BUT NO TORONTO!?!? I'm kinda mad at you," Twitter user @kristinbreiland tweeted.
Hi @ShawnMendes when are you releasing Toronto dates ? Asking for a friend https://t.co/5f0JQ8VIBV— Whitney⛅️ (@Whitney⛅️) 1632499100.0
Others thought the lack of a tour date for Toronto was a little sus, and some fans even theorized that a date for Toronto might be announced later.
"[I] have a feeling @ShawnMendes might do something special for the Toronto shows," one user hoped.
More tour dates are set to be announced, so maybe a special Toronto show really is in the works?