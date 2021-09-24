Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes' Toronto Fans Can't Believe He Didn't Include The 6ix In His 2022 World Tour

After all, he's from Pickering...

Shawn Mendes' Toronto Fans Can't Believe He Didn't Include The 6ix In His 2022 World Tour
@shawnmendes | Instagram, @shawnmendes | Instagram

Ontario's very own Shawn Mendes is going on a world tour, and while he's got multiple shows lined up for Canada, one particular city was overlooked, and the fans have questions.

While Mendes will be hitting up Vancouver, Edmonton, and Montreal for his 2022 Wonder: The World Tour, no concert date was announced for Toronto.

Mendes owns a condo in downtown Toronto and has been known to visit a few times since he reached mega-stardom. But with him being a Pickering-born artist, fans in the 6ix were quick to point out that their city was missing from his lineup.

"WHERES TORONTO," Instagram user @adriana.attardo commented on the Wonder: World Tour announcement post. The comment has over 650 likes.

Several users on Twitter had the same question. "Where's the Toronto date though bestie," one user tweeted the pop star.

Some felt a little salty about Mendes not including his hometown in the world tour.

"YEA BUT NO TORONTO!?!? I'm kinda mad at you," Twitter user @kristinbreiland tweeted.

Others thought the lack of a tour date for Toronto was a little sus, and some fans even theorized that a date for Toronto might be announced later.

"[I] have a feeling @ShawnMendes might do something special for the Toronto shows," one user hoped.

More tour dates are set to be announced, so maybe a special Toronto show really is in the works?

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Shawn Mendes Is Back In Toronto & He's Already Been Spotted On The Streets With His Pup

Camila is also with him!

@shawnmendes| Instagram, @shawnmendes| Instagram

Shawn Mendes is back in the 6ix and it looks like he's already soaking up the city with Camila Cabello and his pup.

The 23-year-old artist was spotted walking around the city on Tuesday with his furry friend Tarzan in tow, and fans have already snapped tons of photos of his appearance.

Keep Reading Show less

Shawn Mendes Got Roughed Up By Drake's Bodyguard In Toronto

Who roughs up Shawn Mendes?!
shawnmendes

Say what?! How dare anyone lay a finger on our Canadian sweetheart, Shawn Mendes. I have seen squirrels on the side of the street that are more threatening than this angel. So I was surprised as you are to hear that one of Drake's bodyguards had no problem ruffling his feathers. 

via @shawnmendes

Keep Reading Show less

Where You're Likely To Run Into Shawn Mendes In Toronto, According To Shawn Mendes

The life of the party in Toronto.
shawnmendes

Shawn Mendes is quickly becoming Canada's next heart throb. The 18-year-old singer and guitarist has had a great year so far, experiencing much success with his latest album Illuminate and having a slew of sold out shows worldwide. Needless to say, he's come a long way from his Vine days.

READ ALSO: A Guide To Living Like Drake In Toronto

Keep Reading Show less