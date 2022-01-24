Bad Bunny Just Announced A Second 2022 Tour On Top Of His Dates In Canada & The US
That's two tours and a new album in 2022!
Bad Bunny fans who weren't able to score a ticket to his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour are in for a treat, because the Puerto Rican artist just announced a new stadium tour that will also happen in 2022.
His World's Hottest Tour is set to kick off in August with 29 different dates in the U.S. and Latin America, according to the announcement that dropped Monday. Between that and El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny is set to play over 60 shows this year.
JUST ANNOUNCED @sanbenito's #WORLDSHOTTESTTOUR w/ special guests @Alesso & @diplo in select cities! Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 28th at 12pm local. For more info click here: https://livemu.sc/3Ha01KY\u00a0pic.twitter.com/G5zV9HbPcL— Live Nation (@Live Nation) 1643044602
And if that's not enough, Bad Bunny also posted an Instagram reel letting fans know that a new album is soon to come.
So yeah, it's going to be a good year for Bad Bunny fans.
DJ Alesso will be joining Bunny as a guest during 11 stops on the tour and Diplo will be a part of the tour for two dates, one of which includes the final show, taking place in Los Angeles on September 30, reports Billboard.
Bad Bunny will have Diplo and Alesso on his world tour pic.twitter.com/bQKs9ThMjO— Conejo Toxico (@Conejo Toxico) 1643046425
"See you soon," commented Diplo on the Instagram post.
With ticket presales starting Wednesday, fans are already posting about their hopes of snagging a ticket, given his 36-date El Último Tour Del Mundo arena tour sold out in record time.
The Puerto Rican artist sold 480,000 tickets and raked in $84 million in a single day when ticket sales opened up for El Último Tour del Mundo, according to Billboard, becoming "Ticketmaster's top-selling tour for a first day since Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour in 2018."
His first tour of the year has a few dates in Canada, while the second will take him to cities across the U.S., the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Bad Bunny will kick off his first tour on February 9 in Denver. He'll also have stops in Toronto on March 14 and Montreal on March 23, along with several dates across the U.S. His final stop on that tour is in Miami on April 3.
He is then set to headline the 2022 Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival in Spain on June 24.
His second tour kicks off on August 5 in Orlando, with stops in 15 U.S. cities including Miami, Chicago, Boston and New York, before his final U.S. tour date in Los Angeles on September 30. After that, he'll head off to Latin America, where he will continue the tour in 13 more countries, beginning with the Dominican Republic.
The tour runs until the end of the year with the final concert taking place in Mexico City on December 9.
