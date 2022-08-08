Bad Bunny Is In Florida & The Menu At His New Miami Restaurant Just Dropped
It's a bit pricey. 🍣💸
Bad Bunny returned to Florida this weekend after making history at his Orlando show in March. While he was in the Central region, his new restaurant welcomed some customers for a food tasting.
It's called Gekkō and it will open to the public this month, though some patrons have already taken a seat at the table and posted the menu online.
The upcoming eatery is in partnership with Miami hospitality expert, David Grutman and the Japanese steakhouse is located on the ground floor of the SLS Lux Brickell Tower for an elegant and upscale dining experience.
There are various food items listed from wagyu beef to sushi. There are even lobster dumplings and nigiri with gold accent flakes for display.
A screenshot of the lobster dumplings with gold on it. Right: The gold flakes atop of the nigiri.@shah | Instagram
The dishes include Asian influences incorporated into the style of each course. There's a six-seat Omakase bar, but you can opt for regular seating, as well.
With tender beef cuts, tiger prawns, oysters and crab cakes, your mouth might just water at how tasty these plates look.
A Otoro Tartare at Gekkō. Right: A Gekkō menu item.@shah | Instagram
The official opening date for the public to dine has not yet been released, but Bad Bunny has already hit the Miami scene. He was pictured in the city wearing the same jacket from his Orlando show.
The Latin rap star performs at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12-13 for his Un Verano Sin Ti tour, his second one this year.