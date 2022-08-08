NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bad bunny

Bad Bunny Is In Florida​​​ & The Menu At His New Miami Restaurant Just Dropped

It's a bit pricey. 🍣💸

Florida Associate Editor
A screenshot of Bad Bunny on his Instagram story in Orlando. Right: A picture of one of the dishes at Gekkō Miami.

A screenshot of Bad Bunny on his Instagram story in Orlando. Right: A picture of one of the dishes at Gekkō Miami.

@badbunnypr | Instagram, @shah | Instagram

Bad Bunny returned to Florida this weekend after making history at his Orlando show in March. While he was in the Central region, his new restaurant welcomed some customers for a food tasting.

It's called Gekkō and it will open to the public this month, though some patrons have already taken a seat at the table and posted the menu online.

The upcoming eatery is in partnership with Miami hospitality expert, David Grutman and the Japanese steakhouse is located on the ground floor of the SLS Lux Brickell Tower for an elegant and upscale dining experience.

There are various food items listed from wagyu beef to sushi. There are even lobster dumplings and nigiri with gold accent flakes for display.

A screenshot of the lobster dumplings with gold on it. Right: The gold flakes atop of the nigiri.A screenshot of the lobster dumplings with gold on it. Right: The gold flakes atop of the nigiri.@shah | Instagram

The dishes include Asian influences incorporated into the style of each course. There's a six-seat Omakase bar, but you can opt for regular seating, as well.

With tender beef cuts, tiger prawns, oysters and crab cakes, your mouth might just water at how tasty these plates look.

A Otoro Tartare at Gekk\u014d. Right: A Gekk\u014d menu item.A Otoro Tartare at Gekkō. Right: A Gekkō menu item.@shah | Instagram

The official opening date for the public to dine has not yet been released, but Bad Bunny has already hit the Miami scene. He was pictured in the city wearing the same jacket from his Orlando show.

The Latin rap star performs at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12-13 for his Un Verano Sin Ti tour, his second one this year.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...