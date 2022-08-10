Bad Bunny Was Seen On A Yacht In Miami & Fans Can't Get Over A Green Robe He Wore For Days
So many people wondered if his girlfriend was onboard. 🤔
Bad Bunny kicked off his second tour of the year in Orlando, FL August 5. Shortly after his performance, he headed south to Miami.
In fact, we don't even think he changed his clothes for days. He was spotted on a yacht in the Magic City in a video posted to TikTok on Monday before his show in Atlanta, GA that same evening.
You can see him standing on top of the water vessel in a bright green robe that he was wearing in his Instagram story leaving his concert in the Central Florida city.
@vanessagiannone
When you casually find @badbunny in Miami Beach 🫣 #badbunnypr #badbunny #miami #miamibeach #viral #fy #fyp
He was spotted out in the same outfit when he got to Miami as many people taste tested food at a soft opening for his brand new restaurant, Gekkō, at the SLS Lux Brickell Tower in South Beach. His partner for the establishment is hospitality expert, David Grutman.
While he continues to wear the corresponding color scheme, many people are wondering if it means anything special.
"He's dropping hints y'all. Come through with green on tour 😂😂💚💚💚💚," said one viewer whose comment received over 350 likes.
Many others just kept believing green was his favorite color.
Some fans were also curious about the artist's longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, after he was recently caught on camera kissing an audience member.
"I need to knw if Gabby was there? That will mean all it’s good 😁," a TikTok user commented. Some say they can confirm it was the Latin rap star because they noticed his brother and best friend also on board.
Bad Bunny will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL this weekend for two shows, August 12-13.