Bad Bunny Threw A Fan's Phone In The Water & People Are Ripping Him For Freaking Out (VIDEO)
He called out the fan for their "lack of respect."
You don’t want to mess around with Bad Bunny because if you tick him off enough, he might chuck your phone into the water to teach you a lesson.
That’s what happened to one Bad Bunny fan when she got too close for the singer's comfort in the Dominican Republic, new footage shows.
Video of Bad Bunny snatching a fan's phone from her hands and tossing it in the water is going viral online, where it's been watched millions of times on various platforms.
In the video, you can see Bad Bunny grow frustrated with the fan and eventually grab her phone out of her hand and swing it in the direction of the water while she watches with a horrified expression.
He then angrily storms away and the video eventually cuts off.
The video has been watched over 9.6 million times on Twitter alone, where many people are ripping the singer for his reaction.
Many people, including Bad Bunny's fans, are showing their disappointment and calling him out for the aggressive response.
One user commented under the video posted on Pop Crave's Twitter account, saying his actions were “unnecessary.”
“I love him but this was unnecessary, and everyone justifying his actions are weird,” wrote the commenter. “A normal human being with rational thinking would’ve told the person 'can u please back away.' Him just grabbing her phone and throwing it like that was completely rude.”
“I like him, but this was very unfortunate. Imagine if the girl is poor and can’t afford a new phone? He didn’t even ask her to give him some space before taking the phone from her hand,” wrote another user.
Another user joked: “his name is bad bunny, not good bunny.”
However, some fans came to his defence.
One person commented: “a normal human being with rational thinking would know it’s not ok to get that close to a stranger and stick a phone in their face without their consent. It’s rude and obnoxious.”
Bad Bunny responded to the criticism with a tweet in Spanish on Monday, and it seems like he sees nothing wrong with his reaction and blamed it on the fan for their “lack of respect.”
\u201cLa persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibir\u00e1 mi atenci\u00f3n y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabr\u00f3n tel\u00e9fono en la cara lo considerar\u00e9 como lo que es, una falta de respeto y as\u00ed mismo lo tratar\u00e9 yo. \n\n#SINCOJONESMETIENE\u201d— \u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf0a\u2764\ufe0f (@\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf0a\u2764\ufe0f) 1672694673
"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” says the translation of his tweet, originally written in Spanish. “Those who come to put a (explitive) phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”
However, not everybody is having it with Bad Bunny’s response.
One user retweeted his tweet and wrote, “anyone justifying Bad Bunny throwing someone’s phone, their property that they paid with their money, into the water because 'personal space' can kindly f*ck off. I’m so tired of these celebrities, man.”
It's unclear exactly when the phone incident actually happened, although Bad Bunny was in the Dominican for a few dates in October.