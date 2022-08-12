A Bad Bunny Fan Was Pushed Off The Stage For Grinding On Him At His Atlanta Concert (VIDEO)
"This man must be protected."
A viral video is circulating from Bad Bunny's concert in Georgia of a woman who jumped on the stage to grind on the Latin Artist and immediately was pushed off by security.
There was a massive crowd that attended Bad Bunny's show in Atlanta's Truist Park venue on August 8, and fans, like the woman in the clip, got too rowdy.
She was spotted in a bright orange dress and originally went up to give him a hug, but she turned around and started dancing with him instead.
A TikTok user posted the clip from the show and received more than 346,000 views. The caption on the video read, "this should have been me smh 😭 😭" and "living her best life 🐰."
Bad Bunny appears to look a little startled at first but goes with the flow and moves alongside her mid-song with the microphone still in hand.
The daring audience member was bent over against the artist with her hands on her knees.
His security team was trying to get her to come down quickly and ended up pushing her away from the rap star. She fell to the side of the stage, where another security guard caught her and helped her back down to the floor.
The singer continued his performance without a hitch.
Viewers in the comments have mixed feelings about the situation.
"I love how he just let them dance away 😂😂🥰🥰" one person wrote.
Others were concerned about his safety.
"The fact that ppl applaud and encourage this behavior during concerts smh. What if it was someone wanting to do him harm? This man must be protected," one person said.
Bad Bunny performs tonight in MIami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium. His new restaurant in the Magic City, Gekkō, opens its doors to the public today, August 12.