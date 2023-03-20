Bad Bunny's Miami Restaurant Isn't Getting Stellar Ratings & The Staff Has A Lot To Do With It
Bad Bunny opened up a restaurant called Gekkō Miami with Groot Hospitality owner David Grutman back in August. About seven months later, the establishment has racked in some reviews, and it's not five stars. The biggest complaint? Rude Front-Of-House staff.
On Google, it has an average of 3.5 stars, but within recent weeks, it's gained some divided feedback.
Their newest review (at the time of this article's publication) is from one day ago, and it received only one star and called it the "most horrible restaurant ever."
The reviewer wrote that they made a reservation a month in advance and not only waited for two hours, but by midnight the hostess told them they had other reservations they needed to seat and didn't have any tables left for them.
The Google Review.Google Reviews
Another patron, Alex Guerra, who gave the venue two stars, had similar thoughts.
"The hostesses had no idea what was going on. It turns out another group was waiting an hour after their reserved time. The reservations are not respected in any way," he published after eating there last week. He also added that the prices were "outrageous," and they "charged for 5-star meals with only 3-star quality food."
Jared Feliciano, a customer who visited two months ago, agreed with the high-cost meals, and he also took a disliking to the wait staff.
"The waiters who served us on the other hand were a different breed of greedy and fake. They attempted to overwhelmingly upsell all top priced items which were just amusement for people like us who’ve been in sales 40+ years," the review reads.
The good news for the restaurant seems to be that they are always jam-packed with customers, however, this also seems to be their biggest Achilles heel.
Many people say while the food is delicious, their wait time is ridiculous, including those that give Gekkō three-star ratings.
While Gekkō has had some poor reviews, you can't forget about the shining feedback some patrons leave.
There are countless five-star reviews that rave about the food, the ambiance and the service:
"Come in town on a Sunday for one night. I had to stop at Gekko. The lobster and crispy wagyu dumplings for the appetizer were amazing. Main course I had sea bass. 5/5. Love the bad bunny music playing in the background."
The restaurant is located at 8 S.E. 8th St., Miami, FL.