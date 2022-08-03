The Star Of 'Wedding Season' On Netflix Is 'Obsessed' With Toronto & Here's Why (VIDEO)
He says one Toronto restaurant will "blow your mind."
If you're on the hunt for a new restaurant to try in Toronto, the cast of Netflix's Wedding Season has a suggestion.
Narcity Canada recently sat down with Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma who play Asha and Ravi in the upcoming movie, which was filmed in Toronto. The movie is about two people feeling the pressure from their parents to tie the knot and so they pretend to date during a whirlwind summer of weddings only to discover they've caught feelings for one another.
Here's what they got up to while they were in the city.
What was it like filming in Toronto?
"Oh my god, it was a blast. We had the best time," said Sharma. "And the thing is, it was during COVID and Canada was good with their COVID procedures. The people were kind, the weather was great, the food was amazing, the coffee we had was fantastic. We used to go to these parks... We had the best time. I mean, I personally love Toronto."
"It was such a warm place to shoot a film, and I think we're lucky to shoot there," added Sharda.
"I'd move to Toronto," said Sharma.
"He would," confirmed Sharda. "He's obsessed."
Did you guys have a chance to try out Indian food while you were in Toronto?
While the two didn't get much of a chance to sample the wide variety of food that Toronto has to offer, Sharma did mention that he loves Ration | Beverley.
"My friend works there, he's one of the main chefs," Sharma explained, saying he created a fried chicken sandwich with butter chicken sauce.
"You gotta try it, man. It'll blow your mind," he said. "This guy comes from the streets like me in Delhi, okay? The come up is real. So I'm very proud of him."
Wedding Season will be available on Netflix as of August 4, 2022.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
