A TikToker Is Shocked By Toronto Hotel Prices & Says They Cost More Than A Caesars Palace Suite
"Someone, please help me understand this."
A TikToker shared a video showing the prices of hotel stays in Toronto and said he needs someone to help him understand the "outrageous" cost.
The content creator Alexander Piskopos, who also goes by Pisky, from the Banfield Group, shared a video on Monday totalling over 40,000 views, with many people in the comments shocked at the findings.
He told Narcity his business partner from Costa Rica was looking to visit Toronto when they spotted the hotel prices.
"This is absolutely crazy. Someone, please help me understand this. These are hotel prices for downtown Toronto at the end of June," the TikToker said. "This is not Canada Day weekend. This isn't even a weekend. This is for Tuesday and Wednesday."
The prices in the video range from around $500 to over $1000 a night. According to Google Explore, the cost of a downtown hotel for one night on June 27 to June 28 falls within those price points.
"Those top ones that are $100 something, those are hostels. How has it gotten to this?" the TikToker said.
The content creator then compared the downtown hotel prices to those in Las Vegas, notably Caesars Palace.
For around $400, you can book a suite at Caesars Palace in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, which would be a lot more extravagant than the Holiday Inn Express Toronto Downtown hotel, that's for sure.
"Ssshhhhhh don't tell Vegas!" a person commented on the video.
"How are they still getting booked? Who has all this money," another person questioned.
Pisky told Narcity his partner sent him "that screenshot [in the video] with a well-deserved 'WTF.' He ended up booking an Airbnb near the CN Tower for $260/night."