Toronto Has One Of The Top 25 'Best New Hotels In The World' & It's So Aesthetic
It's the only Canadian hotel on the list!
Toronto is home to many luxurious and grand hotels that range in price and experience. But one Canadian hotel made it on a worldwide list and is right in the heart of the 6ix.
Travel + Leisure announced their 2023 "It List" of the 100 "best new hotels in the world" and Toronto's Ace Hotel made it to the top 25.
The Ace Hotel scored the 25th spot on the Top 100 list and its architecture had much to do with it.
According to the website, the Ace property "ticks many of the brand's familiar boxes."
"A bustling lobby with people on laptops working by day and drinking by night; in-room acoustic guitars and curated vinyl; and walls hung with works by Toronto artists. It's also one of the city's boldest buildings," it added.
If you've ever been to the Ace Hotel lobby, you can probably agree that the high ceilings and "large concrete arches" make it unique.
Additionally, the food at the Ace Hotel hasn't gone unrecognized.
The website gave a special shoutout to chef Patrick Kriss, who "helmed" the menu at Alder and is also known for other popular and Michelin-recognized Alo and Alobar.
Even though the hotel is relatively modern, it has a cabin and nature feel, which is perfect since it overlooks St. Andrew's Playground Park.
Room rates range from around $450 a night and upwards, depending on the time of booking and room requests.
If you were hoping to check out the hotel, then make sure to head to 51 Camden Street in Toronto to admire the uniqueness of the building.