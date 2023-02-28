Toronto's New Canopy Hotel Is A Glam Getaway With Drool-Worthy Pasta & Roman Pizza (VIDEO)
Here's a first look.
Toronto just got a new spot for glam getaways, warm cups of coffee and drool-worthy food. Canopy by Hilton has made its Canadian debut in Yorkville and you can expect "elevated experiences with a local flair."
The boutique hotel officially opened on February 16, 2023 and boasts 184 rooms, a swanky restaurant, and local cafe.
"Joining a global portfolio of more than 35 sophisticated boutique hotels, Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville is an incredible property to mark the brand's Canadian debut," Jenna Hackett, global brand leader, Canopy by Hilton said in a press release.
Shelf with book about Toronto.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"With its local vibe, bespoke culinary offerings and elevated design, Canopy Toronto Yorkville offers an inspired stay that embodies the experience of the Canopy by Hilton brand."
The venue features a "thoughtful and authentic design" led by Studio Munge. The modern space has pops of orange throughout along with local art and accents that "highlight the unique connection between nature and cosmopolitan life."
Hotel room with two beds.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The guest rooms are outfitted with the brand's "iconic" canopy bed and public amenities include an indoor pool, contemporary fitness centre with a nod to street art, and 3,500 square-feet of meeting space. There are even bikes available for guests so they can explore the city during their stay.
Arancini Arrabiata.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
One highlight of the new hotel is the restaurant Día led by Executive Chef Justin Raponi. It's a "gathering place to enjoy seasonal fare and eclectic wines and spirits" and offers a range of dishes from apps to wood-fired pizza.
Muffuletta pizza.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Some notable appetizers currently on the menu include the Spicy Korean Fried Chicken, Cauliflower Chipotle Hummus, and Arancini Arrabiata. For the main course, you can order the drool-worthy Mushroom Garganelli or a wood-fired pizza among other things.
Tiramisu.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Don't forget about dessert, because you can enjoy some sweet treats like tiramisu.
Mushroom Garganelli.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The other dining space, Virtu Café & Provisions, will be opening in the near future and will offer "purposefully sourced, locally inspired dishes and foster a connection with the community."
If you're looking for a city stay or new restaurant to try then this hotel is worth having on your radar.
Canopy by Hilton Torontoadd your image here
$386+/night
Address: 387 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern new hotel has two dining spaces and colourful rooms to enjoy.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.